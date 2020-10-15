Las Vegas ice rinks take safety precautions amid pandemic

Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin opens with reduced capacity, pre-registration and other COVID-19 protocols.

If ice skating is a part of your holiday traditions, you may encounter a few hurdles this year.

Figurative hurdles. Those metal frames the kids are using to stay upright aren’t intended to be jumped.

Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin opens Friday with enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols.

Reservations are required for the 8,000-square-foot rink, which has reduced its capacity. Guests will be admitted every 30 minutes, and a ticket is good for 75 minutes of skating. Benches have been arranged to allow for social distancing. Skates, which can be rented starting at $16, will be disinfected. Masks are required.

Rock Rink is open daily, except holidays, through Jan. 18. For tickets and more information, fo to summerlin.com/event/rock-rink.

Pre-registration also is required for open skate sessions at City National Arena and the newly opened Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. Both arenas are limiting open skate sessions to 50 participants. Anyone not on the ice will be asked to sit in the stands and practice social distancing. For more information, see citynationalarena.com/open-skate and lifeguardarena.com/open-skate.

The ice rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opens Nov. 18 with reduced capacity and mandatory face masks (except when eating or drinking while seated).

No more than 60 guests at a time, on a first-come, first-served basis, will be allowed in the 4,200-square-foot skating rink at the hotel’s Boulevard Pool.

Reservations are recommended for the nearby fire pits, which have been limited this year to allow for social distancing.

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan will be open to the public daily Nov. 18 -Jan. 3. Admission is free. All-day skating access for non-hotel guests is $30. Mondays through Thursdays, all-day skating access for Nevada residents, hotel guests and military is $20.

For more information, see cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink.

Additionally, Date Skate nights on Mondays and Tuesdays will offer holiday movies on the Cosmopolitan’s 65-foot digital marquee.

Here’s the schedule:

Nov. 23: “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Nov. 24: “The Holiday”

Nov. 30: “Christmas With the Kranks”

Dec. 1: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Dec. 7: “A Christmas Story”

Dec. 8: “The Santa Clause”

Dec. 14: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

Dec. 15: “Elf”

Dec. 21: “Frozen”

Dec. 22: “The Polar Express”

Dec. 28: “The Muppet Christmas Carol”

Dec. 29: “Jack Frost”

