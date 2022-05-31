Las Vegas Inferno launching monthlong fundraiser

Local esports organization Las Vegas Inferno is looking to help bring the power of gaming to a valley hospital.

Summer Stream with Las Vegas Inferno

Vegas Inferno is partnering with Starlight Children’s Foundation to raise money during the month of June to bring a gaming station to Summerlin Hospital.

“Vegas Inferno is all about giving back to the community as much as we can,” Community Manager Krystyne Escalambre said. “It was a no-brainer to work with Starlight Children’s Foundation. They wanted to provide a gaming station to a hospital in the Las Vegas community and it was beautiful because Summerlin Hospital has had a gaming station on their wish list for the longest time.”

Vegas Inferno’s first goal is to raise $5,000 for the gaming station at Summerlin Hospital. Additional money raised will go toward bringing more gaming stations to other area hospitals and bringing more joy to kids throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

“It helps the kids not think about what’s going on day-to-day,” Vegas Inferno founder Jairo Urcuyo said. “It takes their minds off things. Part of our mission statement is to give back to the community.”

Various Vegas Inferno streamers will take part in the fundraiser during June.

One of the streamers participating in the fundraising streams is Zachary Holcomb.

“Giving back to the kids in our community is everything I’m about,” Holcomb said. “Whether it be offering insight into how to better yourself as a person or getting them involved with video games in the first place. In a hospital setting, 99 percent of the kids don’t have access to do so. Giving something like this, especially in a setting like that, there was no way I wasn’t going to be a part of it.”

The fundraiser is far from the only thing Vegas Inferno has in the works. The organization hosts Pokemon Gym Battles at the HyperX Esports Arena at the Luxor. On June 5, Vegas Inferno will be running a tournament at the HyperX Esports Arena during ESFL Live, hosted by the UFC and Sports Illustrated.

Later this summer, Vegas Inferno will host a barbecue and a water style battle royale in person. Events like these are critical to establishing deeper connections with people.

“We had a kid from Arizona just come up and start talking to us at the HyperX Esports Arena,” Vegas Inferno General Manager Zack Fite said. “If we wouldn’t have been in person, that interaction wouldn’t have happened. One interaction is what it boils down to with people that means a lot.”

“What charities lead to bigger impacts? What kind of team can we bring together to make a bigger impact in the community?” Vegas Inferno COO and co-founder Michael Cox said. “From the first charity initiative we did to working with Starlight, things keep getting bigger.”

For more information, or to donate directly to the fundraiser, visit here.

