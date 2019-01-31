Las Vegas Market: Silverware used in local restaurants prove popular

The flatware line styled by Pinin Farina at the Mepra flatware showroom at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The flatware that's used at the restaurant Lago at the Mepra flatware showroom at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The flatware that's used at the restaurant Harvest at the Mepra flatware showroom at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The flatware that's used at the restaurant Herringbone at the Mepra flatware showroom at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The flatware that's used at Giada's restaurant at the Mepra flatware showroom at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The flatware that's used at Giada's restaurant at the Mepra flatware showroom at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Glasses with glitter in the stems at the Sparkles showroom at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Silicone pot holders at the Charles Viancin showroom at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Silicone pot holders at the Charles Viancin showroom at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Mepra flatware showroom at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Glasses with glitter in the stems at the Sparkles showroom at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The premier steak knife by Shun Cutlery at their showroom at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Glasses with glitter in the stems at the Sparkles showroom at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Glasses with glitter in the stems at the Sparkles showroom at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Glasses with glitter in the bottom at the Sparkles showroom at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The shun premier steak knife by Shun Cutlery at their showroom at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Premier steak knives by Shun Cutlery at their showroom at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

If your kitchen design inspiration comes from Las Vegas restaurants, you may be in luck.

Las Vegas Winter Market displayed kitchen trends that mirror common dining accessories at Strip eateries.

Modern flatware in bold designs, served in restaurants such as Giada at The Cromwell, and an array of glittering kitchen accessories made an impact with buyers and designers at the home furnishings convention.

Modern flatware

Re-create your favorite dining experiences by using the same flatware served at Las Vegas Strip restaurants.

Mepra, a 75-year-old steel cookware company, is seeing modern, streamlined flatware gain popularity among consumers.

A new line, designed in collaboration with Pininfarina, launched this year. The design house behind the Ferrari created a line that representative Michael Ruvo describes as contemporary and modern. It features an ice finish in 21 colors including gold. “That’s another trend we’re seeing,” Ruvo says. “People are looking at this matte ice-finish gold.”

He says Mepra flatware is in use at restaurants such as Giada, Lago, Harvest and Chica.

Japanese-style cutlery

American cooks are more commonly adopting Japanese cutlery for its high-performance steel and handle design.

“Japanese knives are usually thinner and heat-treated for harder blades,” says Shun Cutlery sales representative Thomas Peace. “Our knives merge Japanese and American styles.”

Shun Cutlery’s Premier line is quickly becoming its best-selling knife. The blade’s hammered tsuchime finish reflects light, giving it a sparkly look.

Peace says the steak knife is used at SW Steakhouse at Wynn Las Vegas.

Sparkly drinkware

Sparkly styles extend into on-trend drinkware.

Brandon Lind’s company, Sparkles Home, creates rhinestone-emblazoned pillows, chargers and placemats.

Sparkles’ new line of drink and barware has drawn a lot of attention at this year’s Market.

Wine and martini glasses feature stems filled with glittering silver, gold and rose gold stones and a faceted base for a crystal-like shine. “These are great for walking around with at a party,” Lind notes, about a glittering, base-less Champagne flute. “Las Vegas is a target demographic for what we sell.”

Functional silicone

In practical kitchen tools, silicone is ubiquitous at Las Vegas Winter Market.

“It’s microwaveable and dishwasher safe and good up to 428 degrees,” says Karen Williver Cook, manufacturer’s representative for Charles Viancin.

Silicone lids can be used on pots and pans, while cooking or to preserve food in tableware.

Versatile silicone lids are made in the style of bright-colored flowers.

“That’s another popular thing,” Cook says. “There’s a lot of interest in bright colors.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.