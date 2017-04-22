Leaders in cosmetics to gather for Miracle Mile Shops Beauty Bash

Erik Kabik

Beauty Bash

Beautification has a day all its own — May 6. That’s when some of the biggest brands will set up shop for Miracle Mile Shops annual Beauty Bash. NYX Professional Makeupwill provide complimentary mini makeovers, Drybar will host dry styling demonstrations, Basin White will showcase its hand scrub and wax products, Sephora will have a full-service hydration station with lip and cheek makeover services ,and Bath & Body Works will host scrub demonstrations featuring its new CocoaShea Line.

The event will be held from noon to 5 p.m.. Reservations are not necessary, and those interested in services will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

Miracle Mile Shops. 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. S. http://www.miraclemileshopslv.com.

Jaeci

Designer Jenna Consiglio founded Jaeci — it stands for Journey, Aim, Experience, Create and Inspire — in 2011. The flagship store for her jewelry line is on Bonneville Avenue in Las Vegas. Consiglio specializes in spirit-animal, inspirational and emoji pieces and will be featured at a pop-up during brunch at DW Bistro from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13. Customers will receive complimentary henna art with purchases. jaeci.com.

DW Bistro, 9275 W Russell Rd #190.

Benefit Cosmetics

Sunny days are here again, but don’t risk damaging your skin by skipping the sunscreen. Benefit Cosmetics’ new “Beauty andthe Beat” all-in-one blush and bronzing palette delivers a sun-kissed glow stat — no harmful UVA or UVB rays required. Thecult classic Hoola matte bronzer (a longtime favorite of make-up artists everywhere for contouring the hollows of the cheeksdue to its neutral undertone), sits alongside a newly formulated, slightly less-pigmented version called Hoola Lite. A secondnew shade, GALifornia, gives a girl-next-door golden-pink flush to the apples of the cheeks. The company’s bestselling babypink blush, Dandelion, and all-out golden glam highlighter Rockateur, complete the quintet of quintessential colors.