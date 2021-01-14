Legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies from cancer

Siegfried Fischbacher, half of the legendary illusion team Siegfried & Roy, has died in Las Vegas from cancer.

Las Vegas legends Siegfried, left, and Roy show their Merlin statuettes after being named Magicians of the Century by the International Magicians Society between shows at The Mirage on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2000. RJ Photo by K.M. Cannon

Las Vegas entertainers Siegfried & Roy, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, and Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, right, hold four baby white lions at the Cincinnati Zoo, Thursday, April 26, 2001, in Cincinnati. The four cubs were born April 1 to two white lions loaned to the Cincinnati Zoo in 1998 by Siegfried & Roy. The cubs will be on display this summer at the zoo. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Siegfried Fischbacher, surviving member of the legendary illusion team Siegfried & Roy, has died from cancer, according to sources.

A formal announcement on the death is expected later this morning.

Sources indicate Fischbacher died last night from pancreatic cancer around midnight at Little Bavaria in Las Vegas.

The death was first reported by the German publication Bild and confirmed later by The Associated Press. Earlier this week it was confirmed that Fischbacher has been fighting pancreatic cancer in Las Vegas, according to sources familiar with the superstar’s condition who were not authorized to formally disclose specifics about his health. Fischbacher had a malignant tumor removed in a 12-hour surgery.

Fischbacher’s publicist, Dave Kirvin, declined comment earlier this week.

Fischbacher, 81, reportedly underwent surgery in December. In the original Bild story, Fischbacher told his sister Dolore that he is in the care of two hospice nurses and has asked to be cared for at his Las Vegas home. Bild reported Monday morning that Siegfried’s sister Dolore,78, who lives as a nun in Munich, confirmed to Bild: “He fell asleep gently and peacefully,” saying “the death of Siegfried was a redemption.”

In May, Fischbacher’s longtime stage and life partner Roy Horn died after suffering symptoms of COVID-19. Fischbacher’s most recent public appearance in Las Vegas was Aug. 26, at the dedication of Siegfried & Roy Drive at The Mirage.

The resort is home to Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden, and where Siegfried & Roy headlined to sellout crowds for 12 years until Horn was dragged offstage by the big cat Mantecore (then known as Montecore) in October 2001.

