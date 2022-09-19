Life is Beautiful wraps 9th run in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
On the third night of nearly perfect weather, LIB came to a close in downtown Las Vegas.
Time for attendees to rest their taste buds, ears and eyes, and give their legs a break.
Life is Beautiful edition No. 9 is a wrap.
Jack Harlow, Beach House, Calvin Harris and Pussy Riot were among the lead performers in Sunday’s finale.
Music, art and food were enjoyed by an estimated 150,000 attendees over three evenings.
The festival covered 18 square blocks. Some streets will be open Monday, but removal of other structures and opening all streets will take a few more days.
