Life is Beautiful wraps 9th run in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

On the third night of nearly perfect weather, LIB came to a close in downtown Las Vegas.

Kelly Garcia of Las Vegas poses for a portrait during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees dance to a DJ during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk around Fergusons during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Elderbrook performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees hang out by an art installation created out of a 1931 gas station during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk under an art installation during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk through a display of lights during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk around the festival grounds during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees are silhouetted by an art installation during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Road brewing area is seen during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Time for attendees to rest their taste buds, ears and eyes, and give their legs a break.

Life is Beautiful edition No. 9 is a wrap.

Under three evenings of nearly perfect weather, LIB came to a close in downtown Las Vegas.

Jack Harlow, Beach House, Calvin Harris and Pussy Riot were among the lead performers in Sunday’s finale.

Music, art and food were enjoyed by an estimated 150,000 attendees over three evenings.

The festival covered 18 square blocks. Some streets will be open Monday, but removal of other structures and opening all streets will take a few more days.

