Liftoff lifts off: Area15’s newest ride rises 130 feet above the Strip

Liftoff, the new open-air ballon ride at Area15, got its official launch Wednesday evening amid sulfur-scented pyrotechnics and a throbbing EDM soundrack.

Sparks-spewing fireworks providing some welcome heat in the cold night air, it was time for Liftoff to lift off.

The new open-air ballon ride at Area15, which opens to the public today, got its official launch Wednesday evening amid sulfur-scented pyrotechnics and a throbbing EDM soundrack.

Think of it as a steampunk “Around the World in 80 Days,” with craft cocktails and 360-degree panoramic views of the Vegas Strip in place of transcontinental flight.

At the base of the attraction is a themed bar made to look like a lost desert hang for wayward aviators.

“It is meant to evoke the last place some aeronauts and astronauts drank at and dreamed of building a tower,” explained Michael Beneville, chief creative officer of Area15, addressing the crowd as Liftoff welcomed its first riders. “And they did.”

Beverage in hand, it’s time for boarding.

Once you’re seat-belted in to place, the steady ascension begins, rising to 130 feet in the air.

At the top of the attraction, you can see for miles in all directions, your feet dangling above the parking lot below.

The seven-minute trip offers stunning views of its surroundings.

“It’s not a billion-dollar thing,” Beneville said in an interview after speaking to the audience. “It’s actually some cinder blocks, some cool art, some couches that are painted and a helluva cool ride.”

