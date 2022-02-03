50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Entertainment

Liftoff lifts off: Area15’s newest ride rises 130 feet above the Strip

Liftoff is a 7-minute panoramic ride and aerial experience that lifts guests 130 feet into the sky. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2022 - 11:10 am
 
Updated February 3, 2022 - 11:12 am
Michael Beneville, bottom/middle, chief creative officer with AREA15, introduces the new ride L ...
Michael Beneville, bottom/middle, chief creative officer with AREA15, introduces the new ride Liftoff on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at AREA15, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Dancers entertain the crowd during an event to introduce new ride Liftoff at AREA15 on Wednesd ...
Dancers entertain the crowd during an event to introduce new ride Liftoff at AREA15 on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Michael Beneville, bottom/middle, chief creative officer with AREA15, flips the switch on the n ...
Michael Beneville, bottom/middle, chief creative officer with AREA15, flips the switch on the new ride Liftoff on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at AREA15, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Michael Beneville, bottom/middle, chief creative officer with AREA15, flips the switch on the n ...
Michael Beneville, bottom/middle, chief creative officer with AREA15, flips the switch on the new ride Liftoff on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at AREA15, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Dancers entertain the crowd during an event to introduce new ride Liftoff at AREA15 on Wednesd ...
Dancers entertain the crowd during an event to introduce new ride Liftoff at AREA15 on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Michael Beneville, right, chief creative officer with AREA15, flips the switch on the new ride ...
Michael Beneville, right, chief creative officer with AREA15, flips the switch on the new ride Liftoff on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at AREA15, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Guests enjoy the new ride Liftoff at AREA15 on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin ...
Guests enjoy the new ride Liftoff at AREA15 on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Michael Beneville, bottom/middle, chief creative officer with AREA15, introduces the new ride L ...
Michael Beneville, bottom/middle, chief creative officer with AREA15, introduces the new ride Liftoff on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at AREA15, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Michael Beneville, bottom/middle, chief creative officer with AREA15, introduces the new ride L ...
Michael Beneville, bottom/middle, chief creative officer with AREA15, introduces the new ride Liftoff on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at AREA15, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Michael Beneville, right, chief creative officer with AREA15, has fun with guests on the new ri ...
Michael Beneville, right, chief creative officer with AREA15, has fun with guests on the new ride Liftoff on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at AREA15, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Nicole Reynolds, left, and Brett Forrest cheer during their ride on Liftoff at AREA15 on Wednes ...
Nicole Reynolds, left, and Brett Forrest cheer during their ride on Liftoff at AREA15 on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sparks-spewing fireworks providing some welcome heat in the cold night air, it was time for Liftoff to lift off.

The new open-air ballon ride at Area15, which opens to the public today, got its official launch Wednesday evening amid sulfur-scented pyrotechnics and a throbbing EDM soundrack.

Think of it as a steampunk “Around the World in 80 Days,” with craft cocktails and 360-degree panoramic views of the Vegas Strip in place of transcontinental flight.

At the base of the attraction is a themed bar made to look like a lost desert hang for wayward aviators.

“It is meant to evoke the last place some aeronauts and astronauts drank at and dreamed of building a tower,” explained Michael Beneville, chief creative officer of Area15, addressing the crowd as Liftoff welcomed its first riders. “And they did.”

Beverage in hand, it’s time for boarding.

Once you’re seat-belted in to place, the steady ascension begins, rising to 130 feet in the air.

At the top of the attraction, you can see for miles in all directions, your feet dangling above the parking lot below.

The seven-minute trip offers stunning views of its surroundings.

“It’s not a billion-dollar thing,” Beneville said in an interview after speaking to the audience. “It’s actually some cinder blocks, some cool art, some couches that are painted and a helluva cool ride.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram

MOST READ
1
Expect wholesale changes on McDaniels’ Raiders coaching staff
Expect wholesale changes on McDaniels’ Raiders coaching staff
2
Which casino games win the most money for the house?
Which casino games win the most money for the house?
3
‘Our world has ended’: Parents lost entire family in Nevada’s deadliest crash
‘Our world has ended’: Parents lost entire family in Nevada’s deadliest crash
4
Woman who lost 7 relatives ends GoFundMe campaign after raising $300K
Woman who lost 7 relatives ends GoFundMe campaign after raising $300K
5
Bartender who says he was forced to repay money after armed robbery sues
Bartender who says he was forced to repay money after armed robbery sues
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST