Lineup announced for EDC 2018 in Las Vegas

The “headliners” now have their headliners.
The line-up for Electric Daisy Carnival 2018 has been announced, meaning the fest’s 400,000 annual revellers (dubbed “headliners” by the EDC brass because they’re the stars of the show, get it?) now know who’ll they’ll be dancing ‘til dawn to at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway May 18-20.
Among the big name DJ-producers booked this year: Armin Van Buuren, Afrojack, Diplo, Kaskade, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Tiësto and Zedd.
EDC will also feature more than two dozen rare “b2b” performances (“b2b” is short for back-to-back, where two DJs share the stage and alternate tracks), including Doctor P b2b Flux Pavilion, DJ Stephanie b2b Lady Faith and 12th Planet b2b Kill The Noise.
Welcome to EDC Las Vegas 2018
See YOU in May! → https://t.co/PfRiRE1WTG pic.twitter.com/wYHOuQ0IOv
— EDC (@EDC_LasVegas) February 15, 2018
And as always, there will be plenty of artists making their EDC debut, including Moksi, GG Magree, Khalid, Borgeous, Charlotte de Witte and many more performing on eight different stages, including the new Insomniac Records stage.
The list of performers for EDC Las Vegas:
12th Planet b2b Kill The Noise
4B
A-Trak
AC Slater
ADIN
Adrenalize
Adriatique
AFK b2b SVDDEN DEATH
Afrojack
Alan Walker
Alpha 9
Andrew Bayer
Andy C
Angerfist
Animato
AniMe b2b Mad Dog
Arkham Knights
Armin Van Buuren
Astrix
ATB
Atmozfears
Avalon
Big Wild
BIJOU
The Binches
Black Tiger Sex Machine
BlackGummy
Blankface b2b Maze b2b BloodThinnerz b2b Definitive
Blastoyz
Boogie T b2b Squnto
Borgeous
Borgore
Born Dirty
Boys Noize
Brennan Heart
Calyx &Teebee b2b Break
Carmada
Caspa
Charlie
Charlotte de Witte
Cheat Codes
Chris Lake
Chris Lorenzo
Christofi
Cirez D
Claude VonStroke
Code Black
Cold Blue
Conrank
Coone
Cosmic Gate
Crankdat b2b Dirty Audio
Crime Family
Da Tweekaz
Dabin
Darksiderz b2b Mekanikal
Darren Styles
Dash Berlin
Dateless
Datsik
Detlef
Digital Punk
Dimitri Vegas &Like Mike
Diplo
Dirt Monkey
DJ Hype b2b Hazard
DJ Isaac
DJ Mustard
DJ Stephanie b2b Lady Faith
Dombresky
Don Diablo
Dr. Fresch
Dr Phunk
Dr. Rude
DROELOE
Drumsound &Bassline Smith b2b Tantrum Desire
Dubloadz b2b Monxx
Ekali
Elephante
Eptic
Eric Prydz
Excision
Ferry Corsten
Firebeatz vs DubVision
Fisher
Flux Pavilion b2b Doctor P
Fury b2b Fallen
G Jones b2b Eprom
Gabriel &Dresden
Gammer
Ganesh
Genix b2b Sunny Lax
Gentlemen’s Club
Getter
GG Magree
Gorgon City
GRAVEDGR
Green Velvet Presents La La Land
Griffin Stoller
Grum
Gryffin (DJ Set)
GTA
Gud Vibrations
Habstrakt
Hardwell
Headhunterz
HEKLER
Herobust
Honey Soundsystem
Hot Since 82
Ilan Bluestone
Illenium
Ivy Lab
Jace Mek
Jack Beats
Jai Wolf
Jamie Jones Presents Paradise
Jason Ross
Jauz
Jessica Audiffred
John 00 Fleming
John Digweed
Jordan Suckley Presents 3FECT
JOYRYDE
JSTJR
Junkie Kid
K?D
Kaskade
Kayzo
Keiji
Khalid
KITTENS
KSHMR
Kygo
Latmun
Lauren Lane
Lee Foss
Loadstar b2b Mind Vortex
Loco Dice
London On Da Track
Lost Frequencies
LOUDPVCK
Maceo Plex
Mariana BO
Markus Schulz
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Master of The People
Matt Medved
MC DINO
Melé
Mija
Mike WiLL Made-It
Mister Blaqk
MK
Moksi
NGHTMRE
Nightstalker b2b SOOTHSLAYER
Notorius Two
Oliver Smith
Omair
Ookay (Live)
Parker
Paul Van Dyk
Paul Woolford
Pendulum (DJ Set)
Pulsatorz
R3HAB
Redlight
Rell The Soundbender b2b Rawtek
REZZ
Robotaki
Roger Shah (Live)
Sage Armstrong
Sam Jones
San Holo
SayMyName
Seven Lions
Shiba San
Shimon b2b Benny L
Shmitty b2b No Requests
Sinden b2b LO’99
Slander
SLATIN
Slushii
Snails
SNAVS
Solardo b2b CamelPhat
Space Jesus
spaceprodigi
Spag Heddy
Spencer Brown
Strange Club
Suae
Sub Zero Project
Subset
Tchami x Malaa [No Redemption]
The Pitcher
The Prototypes b2b TC
Tiësto
TNT aka Technoboy ‘N’ Tuneboy
Toneshifterz
Vini Vici
Virtual Self
VOLAC
Warface
Wasted Penguinz
Whethan
Will Clarke
Wongo
XIE
Yellow Claw
Yheti b2b Toadface
YOOKiE
Yultron
Yuuki Yoshiyama
Zedd
Zeds Dead
Zeke Beats
Zomboy