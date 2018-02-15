Lineup announced for EDC 2018 in Las Vegas

Afrojack, Diplo, Kaskade and Marshmello among many superstar DJs announced for Electric Daisy Carnival 2018.

Tiesto performs at Kinetic Field on the second night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 18, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

The “headliners” now have their headliners.

The line-up for Electric Daisy Carnival 2018 has been announced, meaning the fest’s 400,000 annual revellers (dubbed “headliners” by the EDC brass because they’re the stars of the show, get it?) now know who’ll they’ll be dancing ‘til dawn to at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway May 18-20.

Among the big name DJ-producers booked this year: Armin Van Buuren, Afrojack, Diplo, Kaskade, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Tiësto and Zedd.

EDC will also feature more than two dozen rare “b2b” performances (“b2b” is short for back-to-back, where two DJs share the stage and alternate tracks), including Doctor P b2b Flux Pavilion, DJ Stephanie b2b Lady Faith and 12th Planet b2b Kill The Noise.

Welcome to EDC Las Vegas 2018 See YOU in May! → https://t.co/PfRiRE1WTG pic.twitter.com/wYHOuQ0IOv — EDC (@EDC_LasVegas) February 15, 2018

And as always, there will be plenty of artists making their EDC debut, including Moksi, GG Magree, Khalid, Borgeous, Charlotte de Witte and many more performing on eight different stages, including the new Insomniac Records stage.

The list of performers for EDC Las Vegas:

12th Planet b2b Kill The Noise

4B

A-Trak

AC Slater

ADIN

Adrenalize

Adriatique

AFK b2b SVDDEN DEATH

Afrojack

Alan Walker

Alpha 9

Andrew Bayer

Andy C

Angerfist

Animato

AniMe b2b Mad Dog

Arkham Knights

Armin Van Buuren

Astrix

ATB

Atmozfears

Avalon

Big Wild

BIJOU

The Binches

Black Tiger Sex Machine

BlackGummy

Blankface b2b Maze b2b BloodThinnerz b2b Definitive

Blastoyz

Boogie T b2b Squnto

Borgeous

Borgore

Born Dirty

Boys Noize

Brennan Heart

Calyx &Teebee b2b Break

Carmada

Caspa

Charlie

Charlotte de Witte

Cheat Codes

Chris Lake

Chris Lorenzo

Christofi

Cirez D

Claude VonStroke

Code Black

Cold Blue

Conrank

Coone

Cosmic Gate

Crankdat b2b Dirty Audio

Crime Family

Da Tweekaz

Dabin

Darksiderz b2b Mekanikal

Darren Styles

Dash Berlin

Dateless

Datsik

Detlef

Digital Punk

Dimitri Vegas &Like Mike

Diplo

Dirt Monkey

DJ Hype b2b Hazard

DJ Isaac

DJ Mustard

DJ Stephanie b2b Lady Faith

Dombresky

Don Diablo

Dr. Fresch

Dr Phunk

Dr. Rude

DROELOE

Drumsound &Bassline Smith b2b Tantrum Desire

Dubloadz b2b Monxx

Ekali

Elephante

Eptic

Eric Prydz

Excision

Ferry Corsten

Firebeatz vs DubVision

Fisher

Flux Pavilion b2b Doctor P

Fury b2b Fallen

G Jones b2b Eprom

Gabriel &Dresden

Gammer

Ganesh

Genix b2b Sunny Lax

Gentlemen’s Club

Getter

GG Magree

Gorgon City

GRAVEDGR

Green Velvet Presents La La Land

Griffin Stoller

Grum

Gryffin (DJ Set)

GTA

Gud Vibrations

Habstrakt

Hardwell

Headhunterz

HEKLER

Herobust

Honey Soundsystem

Hot Since 82

Ilan Bluestone

Illenium

Ivy Lab

Jace Mek

Jack Beats

Jai Wolf

Jamie Jones Presents Paradise

Jason Ross

Jauz

Jessica Audiffred

John 00 Fleming

John Digweed

Jordan Suckley Presents 3FECT

JOYRYDE

JSTJR

Junkie Kid

K?D

Kaskade

Kayzo

Keiji

Khalid

KITTENS

KSHMR

Kygo

Latmun

Lauren Lane

Lee Foss

Loadstar b2b Mind Vortex

Loco Dice

London On Da Track

Lost Frequencies

LOUDPVCK

Maceo Plex

Mariana BO

Markus Schulz

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Master of The People

Matt Medved

MC DINO

Melé

Mija

Mike WiLL Made-It

Mister Blaqk

MK

Moksi

NGHTMRE

Nightstalker b2b SOOTHSLAYER

Notorius Two

Oliver Smith

Omair

Ookay (Live)

Parker

Paul Van Dyk

Paul Woolford

Pendulum (DJ Set)

Pulsatorz

R3HAB

Redlight

Rell The Soundbender b2b Rawtek

REZZ

Robotaki

Roger Shah (Live)

Sage Armstrong

Sam Jones

San Holo

SayMyName

Seven Lions

Shiba San

Shimon b2b Benny L

Shmitty b2b No Requests

Sinden b2b LO’99

Slander

SLATIN

Slushii

Snails

SNAVS

Solardo b2b CamelPhat

Space Jesus

spaceprodigi

Spag Heddy

Spencer Brown

Strange Club

Suae

Sub Zero Project

Subset

Tchami x Malaa [No Redemption]

The Pitcher

The Prototypes b2b TC

Tiësto

TNT aka Technoboy ‘N’ Tuneboy

Toneshifterz

Vini Vici

Virtual Self

VOLAC

Warface

Wasted Penguinz

Whethan

Will Clarke

Wongo

XIE

Yellow Claw

Yheti b2b Toadface

YOOKiE

Yultron

Yuuki Yoshiyama

Zedd

Zeds Dead

Zeke Beats

Zomboy