‘Little Mermaid,’ First Friday in downtown Las Vegas

‘Little Mermaid’ on outdoor big screen

Downtown Container Park’s Sunset Cinema Night features “The Little Mermaid” on Thursday evening. The free all-ages show starts just after sundown, so plan on getting a spot by about 8 p.m. The park is at Fremont and Seventh streets. downtowncontainerpark.com

‘Embrace’ is theme of July’s First Friday

July’s First Friday theme is “Embrace,” and it’s all about encouraging the community to embrace positivity, learning, creativity, healing and diversity. The featured artist is Kitos Lucero, a lifelong Las Vegas resident whose work includes a 200-foot-long mural at the corner of Westcliff Drive and Antelope Way paying tribute to the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting. Lucero will paint during the festival. Live entertainment will include the R&B act B. Bigga, the Latin duo Los Juan Hit Wonders and R&B/rap artist Lil Rheuk. The main stage will be at the south end of the Art Way parking lot, with the majority of artists and vendors on First Street, extending to Hoover. First Friday runs from 5-11 p.m. ffflv.org

‘War on Doping’ presenter at museum

The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., will present “Jeff Novitzky and the War on Doping in Professional Sports” at 2 p.m. Saturday. Novitzky is a former federal law enforcement agent who has investigated some of the highest profile athletes and criminal performance-enhancing drug cases in history. He’s currently spearheading the UFC anti-doping program. He’s expected to share his takes on cases involving Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, Dana Stubblefield and Lance Armstrong’s U.S. Postal Service bicycle racing team, among others. The program is free with admission to the museum, and for museum members. themobmuseum.org

Museum hosting hot yoga sessions

Many places offer hot yoga these days. But there’s only one place you can do it outdoors, surrounded by the world’s most iconic neon collection. The Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, recently launched its summer hot yoga program. Classes are held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. every Saturday through Aug. 25 on the museum’s patio. Expect temperatures in the triple digits. Guests are asked to bring towels, yoga mats, water and any other needed equipment. Price is $18 ($10 for museum members). neonmuseum.org

UFC fans can meet, greet sport’s stars

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host the UFC Fan Experience on Friday and Saturday. Fans will be able to get up close and personal with their favorite UFC stars during meet-and-greets, autograph signings and more. The free, all-ages event runs from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. dlvec.com

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini amancini@reviewjournal.com.