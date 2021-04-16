Local gamers holding charity stream

Three local organizations have teamed up for a three-day charity stream April 16-18. Streams begin at 10 a.m. each day and run until midnight.

Storm Rush Gaming, Nevada Esports Education League and Las Vegas Young Professionals Kiwanis will hold a charity stream this weekend. (Storm Rush Gaming)

Storm Rush Gaming co-founder Salvador Villa was driven by an urge.

“Just being in quarantine and with Storm Rush Gaming being limited in what we were able to do, I wanted to do something where I could give back to the community,” Villa said.

Now, Villa is ready to give back — and he’s not alone.

Three local organizations have teamed up to raise money for charity this weekend. Storm Rush Gaming, the Nevada Esports Education League and the Las Vegas Young Professionals Kiwanis are holding a three-day charity stream April 16-18.

Streams begin at 10 a.m. each day and run until midnight.

Money raised will go to Direct Relief, a nonprofit which helps “improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations.”

“We’ll have non-stop content of amazing games and amazing streamers from all three organizations,” NEEL president Teddy Nguyen said. “We’re glad we got together to raise money for Direct Relief. It’s an amazing cause.”

This isn’t the first time the organizations have collaborated. They held a fundraiser last year that raised about $1,500, and they’ve set a fundraising goal of $750 for the weekend.

A full schedule can be found here.

“I feel like this is a great opportunity not only for Storm Rush, NEEL and LYYP, but for the Vegas community to be a part of something much bigger and contribute for the betterment of humanity,” Villa said.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @lukaseggen on Twitter.