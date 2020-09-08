Locals get free admission to Avengers, Hunger Games attractions

The Hunger Games: The Exhibition at MGM Grand and Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island are offering free admission to locals on Thursdays and Fridays in September.

Costumes that were worn by Elizabeth Banks (left), Jennifer Lawrence (right) are on display as part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Interactive screens are seen at the Marvel's Avengers STATION inside the Treasure Island hotel-casino on Friday, June 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

President Snow's office, is one of the displays that is part of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. The exhibition showcases scenes and actual props and costumes from the movies.(Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

One of the displays in the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. The exhibition showcases scenes and actual props and costumes from the movies.(Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

A train scene from of the Hunger Games Exhibition at the MGM Grand, on July 9, 2019. The exhibition showcases scenes and actual props and costumes from the movies.(Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

The Vita-Ray Chamber from "Captain America: The First Avenger" at Marvel's Avengers STATION attraction at Treasure Island. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Marvel's Avengers STATION inside the Treasure Island hotel-casino is seen on Friday, June 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Guests with valid Nevada identification can get tickets to The Hunger Games for just the $10 service fee per ticket when mentioning promo code “Fall for Locals” on Thursdays and Fridays in September.

Guests with valid Nevada identification can get tickets to Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. for just the $8 service fee per ticket when mentioning promo code “Fall for Locals” on Thursdays and Fridays in September.

The first 1,000 visitors at each attraction can also receive 40 percent off merchandise with a minimum $200 spent.

The Hunger Games: The Exhibition opened last summer with several costumes and set pieces from the movies, interactive games and an archery range which won a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest touch-screen display.

The Avengers experience similarly displays costumes and props from Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including the massive Vita-Ray Chamber, where Steve Rogers transformed from a 95-pound weakling to a super soldier in “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

Both promotions are available until 5 p.m.

More information can be found at thehungergamesexhibition.com/fallforlocals and stationattraction.com/fallforlocals.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainaprogress on Twitter.