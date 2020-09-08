Locals get free admission to Avengers, Hunger Games attractions
The Hunger Games: The Exhibition at MGM Grand and Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island are offering free admission to locals on Thursdays and Fridays in September.
Does your family need a break after online classes?
Guests with valid Nevada identification can get tickets to The Hunger Games for just the $10 service fee per ticket when mentioning promo code “Fall for Locals” on Thursdays and Fridays in September.
Guests with valid Nevada identification can get tickets to Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. for just the $8 service fee per ticket when mentioning promo code “Fall for Locals” on Thursdays and Fridays in September.
The first 1,000 visitors at each attraction can also receive 40 percent off merchandise with a minimum $200 spent.
The Hunger Games: The Exhibition opened last summer with several costumes and set pieces from the movies, interactive games and an archery range which won a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest touch-screen display.
The Avengers experience similarly displays costumes and props from Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including the massive Vita-Ray Chamber, where Steve Rogers transformed from a 95-pound weakling to a super soldier in “Captain America: The First Avenger.”
Both promotions are available until 5 p.m.
More information can be found at thehungergamesexhibition.com/fallforlocals and stationattraction.com/fallforlocals.
