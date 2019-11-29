Magical Forest leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ELIPAGEPHOTO

ARTS & LEISURE

Magical Forest

Opportunity Village gets the holiday season underway Friday at the Magical Forest. The nonprofit’s seasonal attraction opens with a tree-lighting celebration featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, the Chippendales, Clint Holmes and Melody Sweets. Visitors also will be treated to holiday carols, snowfall and a fireworks show. The Magical Forest opens at 5:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 4 (closed Christmas Day) at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Tickets are $15. Passports with entry, unlimited rides and attractions wristband are $22. Ages 3 and younger are free. For more information, visit magicalforest.com.

Madelon Hynes

MUSIC

‘X107.5’s Holiday Havoc’

“It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You),” British pop rockers The 1975 declare on latest record “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.” So don’t let them perish ignominiously by not being there when the band headlines “X107.5’s Holiday Havoc” bill with Judah & the Lion, White Reaper, Joywave and Idkhow at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $35 to $65; call 800-745-3000.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

‘When Harry Met Sally’

In “When Harry Met Sally,” a distraught Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) famously sobs that she’s going to be 40. Asked by Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) when that will happen, she can barely whimper out, “Someday.” Someday is closer than ever as “When Harry Met Sally” returns to movie theaters in celebration of its turning 30. See it Sunday and Tuesday at Colonnade, Orleans, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD AND DRINK

Tamale and Mariachi Festival

The outdoor Las Vegas Tamale and Mariachi Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Centennial Plaza, 401 S. Fourth St., is different from most festivals of its type in that it’s free (although there will be fees for tequila and beer tastings). There will be live entertainment all day, and arts and crafts vendors will offer their wares. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov or call 702-229-2787.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

MUSIC

Downtown Hoedown

The Fremont Street Experience will celebrate the National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday with a series of free concerts. Rodney Atkins, Dylan Scott, David Lee Murphy, Filmore, Gabby Barrett and Jackson Michelson will perform in staggered sets on three stages: Main Street, First Street and Third Street. The first act, Michelson, takes the Main Street Stage at 4:30 p.m., with the final set scheduled to start at 9:50 on the Third Street stage. For a full schedule, visit vegasexperience.com.

Al Mancini