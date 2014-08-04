Man arrested for biting off guy’s fingertip at Beyonce concert

Authorities say a man was arrested at Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Rose Bowl concert in Southern California after allegedly groping a woman and then biting off the tip of her boyfriend’s finger during a fight.

A 25-year-old San Diego man allegedly groped a woman during the concert and then bit off her boyfriend's fingertip when he intervened.

PASADENA, Calif. — Authorities say a man was arrested at Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Rose Bowl concert in Southern California after allegedly groping a woman and then biting off the tip of her boyfriend’s finger during a fight.

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports that 25-year-old Roberto Alcaraz-Garnica of San Diego was taken into custody Saturday on suspicion of sexual battery and mayhem.

Pasadena police Lt. John Luna says Alcaraz-Garnica was accused of groping a woman in her 20s. When the woman’s boyfriend confronted him, a fight broke out. Luna says during the altercation the suspect bit off the tip of one of the boyfriend’s fingers.

Alcaraz-Garnica was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. It isn’t known if he has a lawyer.

Police say 10 other people were arrested during Saturday’s concert, which drew about 55,000 fans.

A second concert was held Sunday.