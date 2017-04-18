Man steals over 100 phones at Coachella; crowd urged to be cautious

A man was arrested at Coachella after stealing over 100 phones. (Indio Police PIO Sergeant Dan Marshall/Twitter)

Reinaldo De Jesus Henao was arrested for grand theft and possession of stolen property at Coachella on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Indio Police PIO Sergeant Dan Marshall/Twitter)

INDIO, Calif. — Police are warning people attending the giant Coachella music festival in the Southern California desert to take measures to safeguard their cellphones.

The note of caution follows the arrest of a man stopped with more than 100 cellphones in his backpack on April 14, the opening of the festival’s first weekend.

Indio police Sgt. Dan Marshall tells The Press-Enterprise that festivalgoers should keep their cell phones in their front pockets and wrap the devices in an elastic band or a case so it can’t easily be pulled out of a pocket.

Great work by all involved! Thank you Cathedral City Police Department for assuming the investigation.#coachella2017 pic.twitter.com/QrbEBgmBWJ — Sgt Marshall (PIO) (@DmarshallDan) April 16, 2017

Marshall says it can be very crowded and it’s easy to get lost in the sensory experience of lasers, dancing and loud sounds.

People should also keep their eyes on their phones at charging stations.