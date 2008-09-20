Mandalay Bay beach hosts fundraiser

The Epicurean Charitable Foundation’s seventh annual Scholarship Fundraiser, with entertainment by Sara Bareilles, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 on the beach at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $500; for more information, call 932-5098. …

The Epicurean Charitable Foundation’s seventh annual Scholarship Fundraiser, with entertainment by Sara Bareilles, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 on the beach at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $500; for more information, call 932-5098. …

Texas de Brazil churrascaria has opened in Town Square at 6533 Las Vegas Blvd. South, serving Brazilian-style rotisserie meats. Hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 5 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays, 4 to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays. Call 614-0080 or visit www.texasdebrazil.com. …

The Grape wine bar also has opened in Town Square, offering more than 100 bottles of wine available by the glass, flight or bottle, and a bistro-style small-plates menu. Happy hour specials are available from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays. Call 220-4727 or visit www.yourgrape.com. …

A Bec Fin Dinner and tribute to chef/owner Andre Rochat is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today at Andre’s French Restaurant, 401 S. Sixth St. With an entree of prime beef tournedos, the nine-course dinner is $125 per person. For reservations, call 385-5016. …

A wine dinner to benefit The Garden of Hope and Courage in Naples, Fla., and Susan G. Komen for the Cure is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Tommy Bahama’s Tropical Cafe at Town Square. The five-course dinner featuring Five Rivers Wine and with an entree of New Zealand lamb lollipops with duchess potatoes is $125 per person inclusive. For reservations, call 948-8006. …

The wines of King Estate will be featured during a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bradley Ogden at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. With an entree of oak-grilled prime rib-eye, the five-course dinner is $85, plus tax and tip. For reservations, call (877) 346-4642. …

House of Lords Steak House at the Sahara, 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers a $75 Dusk & Dark dinner for two, three courses that include a choice from among four entrees. To reserve, call 737-2111. …

The Royal Tea Society will have a tea party honoring America’s presidential first ladies through history from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at Lakeside in Desert Shores, 2620 Regatta Drive. The menu will include dishes such as Mary Todd Lincoln’s Election Cake through Barbara Bush’s Cowboy Cookies. Guests are invited to come in costume, and there will be a period fashion show. It’s $30 per person; to reserve, call 233-3795. …

The Seasons Buffet at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road, now offers a Polynesian dinner on Thursdays through the end of the month, starting at 4 p.m. It’s $21.99. …

For more restaurant news, see the Vegas Voice blog at www.reviewjournal.com.

