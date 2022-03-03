79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Entertainment

‘Marriage Can Be Murder” to serve Ukrainian dish, donate to refugees

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2022 - 4:20 pm
 
Eric and Jayne Post star in “Marriage Can Be Murder”. The dinner theater show reopened Feb. ...
Eric and Jayne Post star in “Marriage Can Be Murder”. The dinner theater show reopened Feb. 10, 2022, at The Venue in The Orleans Hotel and Casino. (Courtesy photo)

Marriage can be murder can be … philanthropy? Yes: Beginning March 10, the creators of the long-running dinner-theater show “Marriage Can Be Murder” will add to the menu a new appetizer, deruny, a potato pancake dish popular in Ukraine.

In addition, the comedy-mystery show will donate a portion of all March ticket proceeds to USA for UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency, to help Ukrainian refugees, pledging a minimum of $10,000.

“What we eat is part of our cultural heritage and an art form,” said Eric Post, a co-creator and star of the show — who’s also a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef. “I want to celebrate and honor the culture of Ukraine by sharing a bit of the country’s cuisine with our guests.”

After a COVID-related hiatus, “Marriage Can Be Murder” reopened Feb. 10, launching a new residency at The Venue in The Orleans Hotel and Casino.

In the enthusiasm of restarting the show, “it’s easy for us to get caught up in the nonstop whirlwind of fun,” said co-creator and star Jayne Post. “But knowing that so many uprooted Ukrainians are presently undergoing tremendous hardship, we just felt that we can use the popularity of our show to participate in relief efforts. We want the Ukrainian people to know that we support them from across the globe here in Las Vegas.”

“Marriage Can Be Murder” performs Thursdays through Sundays at 7 p.m.; tickets start at $78.94. Info: marriagecanbemurder.com

MOST READ
1
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden finds buyer for Las Vegas mansion
2
Man who accosted Sisolak makes statement, refuses to take questions
Man who accosted Sisolak makes statement, refuses to take questions
3
VIDEO: Sisolak, first lady face violent threats from ‘digital creator’
VIDEO: Sisolak, first lady face violent threats from ‘digital creator’
4
$60M apartment complex to be built near Strip
$60M apartment complex to be built near Strip
5
NHP sees mass exodus of troopers as traffic fatalities rise
NHP sees mass exodus of troopers as traffic fatalities rise
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Walmart, 8060 W Tropical Parkway, in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las V ...
Expect another rise in food prices as Russia-Ukraine war continues
By Vance Cariaga GoBankingRates.com

Food prices that are already at their highest point in more than a decade are set to push even higher amid a global shortage of fertilizer that has worsened since Russia invaded Ukraine.