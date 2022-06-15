Mary J. Blige to perform on the Las Vegas Strip

Mary J. Blige is bringing her Good Morning Gorgeous tour to the Las Vegas Strip.

Mary J. Blige performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The singer, who was named one of Time Magazine’s “Most Influential People of 2022” and received the 2022 Billboard ICON Award, will perform at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Oct. 8. Blige will be joined by special guests Ella Mai and Queen Naija.

Tickets will go on sale to American Express card members beginning today at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $69.50 to $189.50.

