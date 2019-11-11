‘Masquerade Show in the Sky’ gave Mardi Gras vibe to Las Vegas

The Rio’s long-running show, which closed in 2013, featured performers on flying floats, beads for casino guests.

Violet Perkins, left, watches as performer Molleigh Wallace, right, and other performers board a float before a special Show in the Sky performance for Mardi Gras Feb. 21, 2012. Perkins was riding the float to celebrate her birthday. Sitting behind her is Kade Pyle. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joseph Santellana of "Divas Las Vegas" throws beads from a float during a special "Show in the Sky" performance for Mardi Gras Feb. 21, 2012. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kimberly Goltry of "Legends in Concert," in white dress, gets ready for a special Show in the Sky performance for Mardi Gras Feb. 21, 2012. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Carol Windish of the Rio helps guests Lauren Martinez and Marc Adler with their costumes as they prepare to become part of the show. RJ photo by Mike Salsbury news Carol Windish of the Rio helps guests Lauren Martinez and Marc Adler with their costumes Tuesday as they prepare to become part of the production --the "Masquerade Show in the Sky." Starting Thursday the hotel invites members of the public to take part in the show.RJ photo by Mike Salsbury

Showgirl Ashley Vail performs in "Show in the Sky" in 2005. (View photo by Shelly Donahue)

Showgirl Ashley Vail performs in "Show in the Sky" at the Rio in 2005. (View photo by Shelly Donahue) SW/VIEW--Showgirl Ashley Vail performs daily at the Rio hotel and casino. The performer appears in the Masquerade Holiday show in the sky. Tuesday, November 29,2005--View photo by shelly donahue

"Show in the Sky" performer Ashley Vail was part of the show's cast in 2005. (View photo by Shelly Donahue)

Other 082804 : Tourists watch the Rio's "Show in the Sky."

JOHN GURZINSKI/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Customers and employees riding a float throw beads to guests below as they celebrate the Rio's 20th anniversary on Jan. 15, 2010. JOHN GURZINSKI/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL NEWS----- Customers and employees throw beads to guests below as they ride a float during the Show In The Sky Friday Jan. 15, 2010 to celebrate the hotels 20th anniversary.

JOHN GURZINSKI/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Teller, from left, Rio president Gary Selesner, Penn, and Gerry Tuthill, the Rio's general manager, prepare to throw beads to customers and employees to celebrate the Rio's 20th anniversary as they ride a float in 2010. JOHN GURZINSKI/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL NEWS-----(L) TO (R) Teller, Gary Selesner, Pres. Rio, Penn and Gerry Tuthill ,GM Rio prepare to throw beads to customers and employees to celebrate the hotels 20th anniversary as they ride a float during the Show In The Sky Friday Jan. 15, 2010.

"Show in the Sky" performer Jennifer Roush poses with a float backstage in 2013. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pump a few tanks of helium into a Mardi Gras parade, and the result pretty much would be what Rio guests saw hourly several times a night when the hotel’s “Masquerade Show in the Sky” took flight.

The much-missed attraction in the Rio’s Masquerade Village amused both tourists and locals from 1997 through 2013. The colorful spectacle included performer-laden floats traveling along a track on the ceiling and singers and dancers performing on a two-story, floor-level stage, as well as audience members trying to catch beads tossed by performers.

Serious fans of the free attraction even could ride the floats with performers.

