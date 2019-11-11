‘Masquerade Show in the Sky’ gave Mardi Gras vibe to Las Vegas
The Rio’s long-running show, which closed in 2013, featured performers on flying floats, beads for casino guests.
Pump a few tanks of helium into a Mardi Gras parade, and the result pretty much would be what Rio guests saw hourly several times a night when the hotel’s “Masquerade Show in the Sky” took flight.
The much-missed attraction in the Rio’s Masquerade Village amused both tourists and locals from 1997 through 2013. The colorful spectacle included performer-laden floats traveling along a track on the ceiling and singers and dancers performing on a two-story, floor-level stage, as well as audience members trying to catch beads tossed by performers.
Serious fans of the free attraction even could ride the floats with performers.
