‘Mass Effect Legendary Edition’ welcomes returning, new players

“I’ve wanted to save the world since I was little and to get to pretend to do it over and over again is pretty cool,” voice actor Jennifer Hale said.

Fans can choose between playing a male or female version of Commander Shepard. (EA)

A beloved game series is ready to welcome gamers back and give new players a chance to experience the entire story for the first time. “Mass Effect Legendary Edition” hits stores today, and Jennifer Hale, who voices the female Commander Shepard, is ready for more gamers to experience the saga.

“I’m so excited because I think they’re some of the best games of all time,” Hale said. “The fact that everyone who already loves it is going to get a remastered version, the graphics are gorgeous. And it’s amazing that a whole new group of people is going to be introduced to this incredible set of stories.”

The lead up to release has been special for Hale. Players can choose the gender of Commander Shepard but in recent marketing, it’s the female Shepard that has been front and center.

“It hit me by surprise so much,” Hale said. “I consider myself an ally and an advocate, that representation is important. I thought I understood until I had experience of being represented when I wasn’t as represented as before. It just hit me right in the middle of my being so much.”

The first “Mass Effect” originally was released in 2007 with two direct sequels released in 2010 and 2012.

Since then, fans have fallen in love with its story.

“Your choices follow you,” Hale said. “It’s like real life. It follows you around. You can have relationships that are casual and relationships that are deep. You can live a whole other life. … It’s so well written. It’s so well crafted. It’s so authentic and yeah, the circumstances are crazy and intense and fictional, but all the beings are real beings.”

If you’re new to the series, Hale has a piece of advice.

“My advice is to stock up on water and food because you’re not going to want to go anywhere,” Hale said.

“Mass Effect Legendary Edition” isn’t the only thing fans have been looking forward to. A new game is on the way and fans have wondered if Shepard will be back. They aren’t the only ones.

“Honestly, I have no idea, but I sure hope so,” Hale said. “I just want to spend more time in all of it. I love that universe. I love that character. I’ve wanted to save the world since I was little and to get to pretend to do it over and over again is pretty cool.”

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @lukaseggen on Twitter.