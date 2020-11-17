Meow Wolf at Area15 hiring 200 ‘quirky, creative’ employees

Meow Wolf is hiring for their mysterious, otherworldly, whimsical Omega Mart experience at Area15.

Meow Wolf is hiring 200 hourly employees for the flagship attraction at Area15. (Meow Wolf)

The art collective that specializes in creating immersive and experiential entertainment is hiring 200 hourly employees for the flagship attraction at Area15 that reimagines a grocery store as a portal to a strange and unfamiliar world.

“Meow Wolf is thrilled to be bringing hundreds of new job opportunities to the city, many of which are in the creative and entertainment space, one of the hardest-hit industries here in Las Vegas. The Meow Wolf team is looking for quirky, creative, outside the box thinkers to bring their immersive entertainment experience to life,” says a news release.

Available positions include:

Creative Operators: This role will welcome, interact, encourage, answer guest questions and enhance the guest experience while ensuring the safe navigation of guests throughout the exhibition.

Retail Associates: This role creates an otherworldly shopping experience for Omega Mart guests. Retail Associates have an expansive knowledge of the products, prepare and display merchandise and assist guests with their transactions.

Box Office Associates: This role will greet guests, sell admissions tickets, control guests flow for timed entry, check in guests and review house rules and experience expectations before entry, assist with merchandise transactions and answer guest questions.

Bartenders: This role will prepare a variety of beverages, interact with guests, and assess guest needs and preferences to make menu recommendations.

Positions are expected to start in January 2021 and the majority will start at $17/hour.

“Meow Wolf truly embraces diversity and equal opportunity. We are committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The more inclusive we are, the better our work will be” says Erin Hirsch, Chief People Officer of Meow Wolf.

Interested parties are asked to apply online at the Meow Wolf website now through November 25.

