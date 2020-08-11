Merger with Las Vegas company to capitalize documentary producer

The joining of CuriosityStream Inc. with Software Acquisition Group Inc. of Las Vegas will enable the company to seek more investors on the Nasdaq exchange.

A new-to-Las Vegas special acquisition company has merged with a media company that specializes in documenting science, nature, history, technology, and society on multiple on-demand streaming platforms.

The joining of Silver Springs, Maryland-based CuriosityStream Inc. with Software Acquisition Group Inc., Las Vegas, will capitalize the company with $180 million in cash and no debt and enable CuriosityStream to go public on the Nasdaq exchange.

CuriosityStream expects to accelerate growth with the new cash funding, adding to the company that has more than 13 million subscribers in 175 countries, a library of more than 3,100 original and licensed titles and a history of doubling annual revenue.

The merger was announced by John Hendricks, founder of the Discovery Channel and former chairman of Discovery Communications, who will remain chairman of the board of CuriosityStream, and Jonathan Huberman, chairman of Software Acquisition Group.

Software Acquisition, formerly based in Los Angeles, is now domiciled in Las Vegas and Huberman is in the process of moving here.

