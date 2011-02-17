Missing Links

If you’ve considered getting back to a simpler life, rowdykittens.com is a blog that can help you on your way. On the blog, author Tammy Strobel talks about living life focused on dreams instead of just having, well, a bunch of stuff. The site features articles that spotlight minimizing, creativity, spirituality, relationships, happiness and travel.

To get you started on decluttering, check out www.simplify 101.com. Whether you’re looking to get rid of things clogging up your counterspace or just wanting to do a little spring cleaning, this site offers inspiration, free tips and online courses to tame the clutter beast.

Did you impulsively buy an Internet coupon that you won’t use? Did you miss out on a great limited coupon deal? Check out couprecoup.com. The site gives you a chance to sell unwanted coupons and buy a few of your own. The best part is, it’s free.

Do you have a fun or helpful website you’d like to share? Send it to Melissa Sullivan at msullivan@review journal.com.