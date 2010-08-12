Missing Links

4707231-1-4

It’s impossible for all that “awkward teen” stuff to grow old, which is why badyearbook photos.com is hilarious. The best part is people submit their own pictures and then try to make excuses (or just admit how horrible they are). Even if you’ve seen these sorts of sites before, this one is a winner.

Reading The New York Times’ wedding announcements can be a guilty pleasure, and at www.wedding credential.com, they’ve collected them by a searchable database. Sure, most of the keywords are Ivy League schools or highbrow professions. But then again, “peanut butter” nets four hits.

If you’re pretty proud of the outfits you put together, or would like to see what other people are doing, visit www.fashbo.com. You upload a picture of yourself in a favorite ensemble and people can rate it and offer feedback.

Do you have an interesting website you’d like to share with other readers? Send it to Melissa Sullivan at msullivan@review journal.com.

