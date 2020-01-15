Mob Museum app matches users to their ‘doppelgangster’ lookalike

The Mob Museum, The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement in Las Vegas, has developed a new app that informs and guides visitors through the museum — and offers an interactive feature called Doppelgangster.

A wall of crime figures features Al Capone and others of his era at The Mob Museum. (Herb Jaffe)

Screenshots of The Mob Museum’s new mobile app. (Photos courtesy of The Mob Museum)

The Mob Museum is located downtown at 300 Stewart Ave. in the former federal courthouse and U.S. post office.|||courtesy photo

If a lookalike of yourself is a doppelgänger, then what would an infamous mobster that bears your likeness be? A doppelgängster, of course.

The Mob Museum in Las Vegas has developed an app that informs and guides visitors through the museum — and offers an interactive feature called Doppelgangster.

The app uses facial-recognition technology to compare a user’s face to a database of more than 800 images including notable heroes, villains, singers, comedians and entertainers — as well as many others from the mob world — to identify the user’s closest Doppelgangster, such as Al Capone or Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson.

The app also features an interactive map of the museum, a list of exhibits, self-guided tours themed to “Quick Hits,” “Viva Las Vegas” and “Selfie Tour,” and missions such as “Find Las Vegas Lawbreakers,” which encourage visitors to search the exhibitions for answers.

“This app enhances the museum experience for our guests, allowing them to engage with us before, during and after their visit,” says Jonathan Ullman, president and CEO of The Mob Museum, in a news release. “It gives guests new ways to make the most out of their visit while onsite and allows us to build better relationships with people who aren’t physically at the museum.”

