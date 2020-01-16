Mob Museum’s ‘Last Call’ party a nod to Prohibition anniversary
Other events happening downtown include Frankie Moreno at Smith Center, ‘Sweeney Todd’ at Majestic Repertory Theatre and Market in the Alley.
‘Last Call’ party fetes Prohibition at 100
At one minute after midnight Friday, it will have been exactly 100 years since Prohibition went into effect, banning alcohol in the United States. To commemorate that dry period in American history, and the speakeasy culture it inspired, The Mob Museum will host a “Last Call” party on Thursday night. The party in The Underground, located in the museum’s basement, will include a jazz band, drink specials and a moonshine toast at midnight. It’s free to get in — if you use the password “swanky” at the side entrance on the east side of the building. And in the true spirit of Prohibition, The Underground will offer mocktail specials all month long. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org
‘Sweeney Todd’ takes the stage
Majestic Repertory Theatre’s production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” premieres Thursday evening. The show runs at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 9. Tickets are $35. 1217 Main St., majesticrepertory.com
Market in the Alley convenes Saturday
The monthly Market in the Alley returns to Fremont Street between 10th and 11th streets, across from Fergusons Downtown, from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Organized by Fergusons, the event hosts local makers, curators, artists, musicians and culinary innovators. fergusonsdowntown.com/market-in-the-alley
Moreno headlines Cabaret Jazz
Veteran Las Vegas Strip performer Frankie Moreno returns to Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center on Tuesday. Moreno has performed his original hit “Tangerine Honey” on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” and his latest albums “Pianoforte” and “Live in Las Vegas” both hit No. 1 on multiple Billboard charts. Tickets for this intimate performance start at $30. 361 Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com
