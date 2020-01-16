Mob Museum’s ‘Last Call’ party a nod to Prohibition anniversary

Other events happening downtown include Frankie Moreno at Smith Center, ‘Sweeney Todd’ at Majestic Repertory Theatre and Market in the Alley.

A working 60-gallon copper-pot still on display in the distillery area of The Underground at The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The basement-level exhibition of the Prohibition era features a working distillery and speakeasy where attendees can stay for a drink. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Frankie Moreno accepts his Casino Musical Artist of the Year award at the seventh annual Casino Entertainment Awards (CEAs) at Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (Audrey Dempsey)

‘Last Call’ party fetes Prohibition at 100

At one minute after midnight Friday, it will have been exactly 100 years since Prohibition went into effect, banning alcohol in the United States. To commemorate that dry period in American history, and the speakeasy culture it inspired, The Mob Museum will host a “Last Call” party on Thursday night. The party in The Underground, located in the museum’s basement, will include a jazz band, drink specials and a moonshine toast at midnight. It’s free to get in — if you use the password “swanky” at the side entrance on the east side of the building. And in the true spirit of Prohibition, The Underground will offer mocktail specials all month long. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

‘Sweeney Todd’ takes the stage

Majestic Repertory Theatre’s production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” premieres Thursday evening. The show runs at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 9. Tickets are $35. 1217 Main St., majesticrepertory.com

Market in the Alley convenes Saturday

The monthly Market in the Alley returns to Fremont Street between 10th and 11th streets, across from Fergusons Downtown, from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Organized by Fergusons, the event hosts local makers, curators, artists, musicians and culinary innovators. fergusonsdowntown.com/market-in-the-alley

Moreno headlines Cabaret Jazz

Veteran Las Vegas Strip performer Frankie Moreno returns to Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center on Tuesday. Moreno has performed his original hit “Tangerine Honey” on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” and his latest albums “Pianoforte” and “Live in Las Vegas” both hit No. 1 on multiple Billboard charts. Tickets for this intimate performance start at $30. 361 Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

