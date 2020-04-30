98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Entertainment

Mondays Dark raises $122K, which The Actors Fund will disburse

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2020 - 3:21 pm
 
Updated April 30, 2020 - 3:41 pm

Mondays Dark has always partnered with Las Vegas charities.

The Actors Fund has always been a national organization based in New York.

You might notice a disconnect there.

But the Mondays Dark livestream telethon is using the $122,000 raised Monday night to link Vegas entertainment professionals with the 138-year-old nonprofit organization.

More than 50 entertainers, including such stars as Shania Twain, Wayne Newton, Brad Garrett, Olivia Newton-John, Joey Fatone of N’Sync and Debbie Gibson donated their time to the live event. Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis delivered a $25,000 donation near the top of the show. Actors Fund Chairman of the Board Brian Stokes Mitchell spoke on behalf of the organization early in the program.

The resulting support takes the form of one-time, $1,000 grants for qualified applicants. Las Vegas entertainers are directed to The Actors Fund’s national website at actorsfund.org/am-i-eligible-help. Las Vegas requests are reviewed by reps in The Actors Fund’s Western Regional offices in Los Angeles. The entire process takes about two weeks.

Mondays Dark founder Mark Shunock has said throughout the planning and performance of the event that all of the money raised during the 6½-hour event will stay in Las Vegas. But only after a virtual cross-country trip. Those donations will be distributed through The Actors Fund’s national website, which offers assistance to entertainment industry pros everywhere in the U.S.

Shunock says Mondays Dark needed The Actors Fund’s infrastructure to organize and move all that money back to Vegas.

“Our small team does not have a built-in mechanism to handle the complicated process of distributing funds to individuals and families in the Las Vegas performing arts community,” Shunock says. “That’s why we partnered with The Actors Fund, which offers a social safety net and so much more to performers and industry workers across the country.”

Actors Fund Director of the Western Region Keith McNutt put it succinctly: “People in Las Vegas need to know we’re not taking 25 percent from the money raised Vegas and giving it to Houston, or something like that. This $120,000 or so is going back to Las Vegas, for at least 120 individuals — and I can’t fathom there aren’t more than 120 people in Las Vegas who need help.”

True. There are certainly hundreds. And to qualify, Vegas applicants are required to show entertainment industry earnings of more than $6,500 for three of the past five years; dancers must document three years of earnings of at least $2,000 a year. Entertainers are required to turn over such documents as union pension and health statements, W-2 or 1099 forms. Vegas is a heavily 1099 (or “gig” worker) city; applicants don’t need to be union members to qualify.

The organization also asks for a current lease, rent or mortgage statement. If none are available, produce a household bill with updated name and address.

McNutt says that information is taken to identify those in every region who are seeking help.

“We are tracking the number of people from Las Vegas, and making sure that money goes to them,” McNutt says. “We’re not just assisting 120 people. Once (the Mondays Dark) funding is exhausted, the Las Vegas applicants default to The Actors Fund relief fund.”

That fund has raised $20 million nationally just since March 13, about equal to The Actors Fund’s annual budget.

Monday’s fundraiser will establish a stronger relationship between the city and organization, beyond the telethon event. McNutt says Shunock has expressed interest in eventually heading up an Actors Fund office in Las Vegas.

“Mark has asked about that,” McNutt says, emphasizing that the start of such a partnership would first require further communication between Las Vegas reps and officials in the L.A. office. “I hope this gets the word out, right now, about what we do. I’ve had people say, ‘I wish I’d known about you when I broke my leg, or needed money for my rent.’ This will help our awareness. But what form that takes is really up to the people in Las Vegas and how they want to take it forward.”

Former “Jersey Boys” Music Director Keith Thompson has a 30-year history of supporting The Actors Fund dating to his days in New York. Thompson, the co-founder of The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas, understands the organization and the widespread need for assistance.

“Some people might find the process invasive, but it helps prevent people who are just trying to grab money from wherever they can,” Thompson says. “There is a reason you have those requirements, and that’s to make sure the right people are receiving the money. Their mission is to help.”

Through The Composers Showcase nonprofit, Thompson has also established the TCS Community Relief Fund at thecomposeresshowcase.com. Entertainers can also hit that site now to seek aid.

Thompson has donated to charities throughout his career and recalls officials with The Actors Fund meeting with the “Jersey Boys” cast and crew to outline support options the night the show closed at the Paris Theater in September 2016. Reps have visited other Vegas productions as they closed, including “Rock of Ages” at the Rio (the show that brought Shunock to Vegas).

Such outreach is common for The Actors Fund. It’s just not commonly broadcast.

“I trust them,” Thompson says. “It’s the first place I would go for help.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak says he’ll extend stay-at-home order to May 15
Sisolak says he’ll extend stay-at-home order to May 15
2
Nevada casino regulator considering casino capacity limits for reopening
Nevada casino regulator considering casino capacity limits for reopening
3
Business leaders slam Sisolak on slow reopening plans
Business leaders slam Sisolak on slow reopening plans
4
Las Vegas firm creates safety shields for use at casino slots, tables
Las Vegas firm creates safety shields for use at casino slots, tables
5
How much did Las Vegas casino CEOs earn compared to their workers last year?
How much did Las Vegas casino CEOs earn compared to their workers last year?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Third graders throw drive-by birthday party for teacher
By Janna Karel andMadelon Hynes / RJ

Cindy Hebert has missed seeing her third grade class since schools have been closed. So, last week, her students and their families threw her a surprise parade to wish her a happy birthday

Read More