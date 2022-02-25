49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Entertainment

Mortal Kombat creator named to Hall of Fame

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2022 - 8:52 am
 
Ed Boon was inducted to the Academy of Interactive Arts & Science's Hall of Fame. (Lukas Eggen)
Ed Boon was inducted to the Academy of Interactive Arts & Science's Hall of Fame. (Lukas Eggen)

Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer at NetherRealm Studios and co-creator of Mortal Kombat, has seen the gaming industry go through massive changes during his more than three-decade career. On Thursday night, he had one of his most memorable moments. Boon was named to the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences’ Hall of Fame during the annual DICE Awards.

“Appreciative is the word that comes to mind,” Boon said. “Grateful. It’s a surreal experience getting this standing ovation and getting that sustained applause. I don’t think I’ve ever had that experience before, so it’s been a really nice, reaffirming thing to go through.”

Boon’s start in the industry began when he worked on coin operated pinball machines.

“I was very happy there, but I always did want to eventually work on video games,” Boon said. “That’s what I did as a teenager. That’s what I did as a hobby. There was something about controlling things on a screen, I always got a thrill out of that. It’s such a blank canvass to work with.”

He would transition to video games and help create one of the industry’s iconic series – Mortal Kombat. The first game was released in arcades in 1992.

Since then, the franchise has spawned multiple game installments, three films and more.

“We were fortunate enough to have started this game with just four people,” Boon said. “I can’t imagine trying to start something like that as a first iteration today. That would be a completely different challenge, to create something from scratch. We hit that sweet spot, a magic time with arcade games that is hard to duplicate. Right game at the right time.”

Since then, Mortal Kombat has spanned decades and console generations. All along the way, it picked up new fans while retaining much of what longtime fans love.

“I tend to forget and I’m very often reminded from fans of the game or fellow industry people of their experience first playing Mortal Kombat or first seeing the movie,” Boon said. “If you hear enough of that, you get the idea that it has really penetrated into pop culture and is a part of a number of people’s really good memories.”

While his games have provided a lifetime of memories for gamers, the industry also has provided him a lifetime of inspiration.

“It’s provided an entire career for me,” Boon said. “It’s changed so dramatically. Because it’s changing so quickly, it never becomes stale or mundane. As technology advances, as there are new things you can do, it widens the canvass in terms of what is possible to do. So, it’s always evolving and certainly enough that it’s kept me engaged for over 30 years.”

And, although his induction into the Hall of Fame celebrates his career so far, he’s from ready to call it quits.

“There are certainly plenty of different genres of games I’d like to dip my toes in,” Boon said.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
Possible foul play suspected in death of comedian found in Strip hotel room
2
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
3
‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity Rick Harrison sued by mother
‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity Rick Harrison sued by mother
4
Bally’s Corp. hints of plans for Tropicana resort
Bally’s Corp. hints of plans for Tropicana resort
5
Hawaii resident hits jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Hawaii resident hits jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
After a year away because of the pandemic, the DICE Summit returned to Las Vegas. The three-day ...
DICE Summit returns to Las Vegas
By / RJ

The event always is a highlight for many of the attendees. This year, however, was a little more special, given how the world has changed since the pandemic began.