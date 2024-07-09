Most fun cities in America: Where does Las Vegas rank?

Whether you’re seeking adventure, culture, a great meal, a great show, or a wild night of drinking and dancing, a trip to one of these cities that made the top 50 is sure to delight.

People crunch any variety of metrics when settling on a city to live in or visit. Some of these factors have to do with the cost of living or staying, or how easy it is to go around by foot or public transit. Other considerations might be in the architecture, culture, and history of a place. But for many people, there’s one prevailing question: Is it any fun?

Many cities offer similar kinds of attractions, but there are many other variables that can set a city apart, such as weather, neighborhoods, and regional traditions. So how do you figure out where you can cut loose? To find out, and because “fun” can be defined differently by everyone, Stacker referred to WalletHub’s most recent data as of December 2023, which applies science in its methodology.

The site compared 182 cities—including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state—across three dimensions: entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties, and cost. Next, the cities were evaluated according to 65 key metrics, which ranged from fitness centers per capita to movie costs to average open hours of breweries. Cities with something for everyone received the highest rankings, which didn’t take into account the more extreme versions of fun like adventure sports. WalletHub then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to assign an overall fun score.

Whether you’re seeking adventure, culture, a great meal, a great show, or a wild night of drinking and dancing, a trip to one of these cities that made the top 50 is sure to delight. Keep reading to find out if your favorite metropolis made it into this gallery of the most fun cities in the United States.

You may also like: New Year’s Eve fireworks displays from around the world

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#50. Raleigh, North Carolina

- Total score: 38.64

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #69

- Nightlife and parties rank: #33

- Costs rank: #90

Visitors to Raleigh, which is now known as a tech hub, will find historic hotels, scholarly institutions, killer cuisine, craft beer, and exceptional art. There’s never been a better time to get to know this area.

Canva

#49. Kansas City, Missouri

- Total score: 38.67

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #71

- Nightlife and parties rank: #39

- Costs rank: #48

You may not think of late-night jam sessions and speakeasy vibes when you think about Kansas City, Missouri—but when it comes down to it, this city is considered one of the hubs of jazz music, and it has the heritage and history to prove it. You can pop into the American Jazz Museum in the historic Jazz District near 18th and Vine—while you’re there, hit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, which shares the space.

About a 10-minute drive away is the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, which houses nearly 40,000 works. On top of that, Kansas City is well-known for its historic and world-famous barbecue style—and you can find it all over the city, thanks to an app from Visit KC or one of many BBQ tours offered.

f11photo // Shutterstock

#48. Cleveland

- Total score: 38.73

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #57

- Nightlife and parties rank: #45

- Costs rank: #53

Home to three professional sports teams, Cleveland is the affordable city that just won’t quit. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a sure bet for a fun afternoon, as is the Cleveland Museum of Art. If there’s one landmark not to be missed, it’s the house from “A Christmas Story.”

Canva

#47. Oklahoma City

- Total score: 38.76

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #83

- Nightlife and parties rank: #54

- Costs rank: #1

The capital of Oklahoma is also a bustling destination for art and culture. Start with Oklahoma Contemporary, home to 8,000 square feet of visual art galleries. Next, visit the First Americans Museum, which tells the story of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma.

Canva

#46. Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Total score: 39.19

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #61

- Nightlife and parties rank: #47

- Costs rank: #56

Chattanooga sits at the base of the Appalachian mountains, with the Tennessee River cutting through it. This Southern city delivers on outdoor adventures, including rafting, hiking, and mountain biking. Be sure to check out the tall underground waterfall at Ruby Falls; on rainy days, enjoy the great indoors with a visit to the Hunter Museum of American Art.

You may also like: Checklist for your car before any road trip

Canva

#45. Omaha, Nebraska

- Total score: 39.22

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #45

- Nightlife and parties rank: #64

- Costs rank: #24

Omaha is an ideal city for families. Its Henry Doorly Zoo is regularly ranked as one of the best in the country. The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum will give visitors of all ages a sense of wonder about flying and space.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#44. Boston

- Total score: 39.34

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #26

- Nightlife and parties rank: #19

- Costs rank: #180

Boston is a music-lover’s dream come true, with dozens of venues that feature great local, regional, national, and global acts nightly. Each neighborhood boasts its own culture, nightlife, restaurant scene, and architecture, with parks and daily events offering something for everyone.

Canva

#43. Fort Worth, Texas

- Total score: 39.48

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #81

- Nightlife and parties rank: #28

- Costs rank: #32

Fort Worth is a large, dynamic city that embraces its roots as part of the cattle trade. The popular Stockyards National Historic District is full of restaurants and shops today, but used to be a stopping point for cowboys and herds on the cattle drive. Continue embracing cowboy culture with a visit to the year-round rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum.

Thomas Kelley // Shutterstock

#42. Louisville, Kentucky

- Total score: 39.61

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #28

- Nightlife and parties rank: #62

- Costs rank: #106

Kentucky’s most populated city is a bourbon lover’s dream. The delectable spirit is ubiquitous in these parts, permeating virtually every aspect of the local culture. Louisville is also home to the world-famous Kentucky Derby horse race.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. Indianapolis

- Total score: 39.64

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #65

- Nightlife and parties rank: #37

- Costs rank: #42

Known to locals as Indy, this capital city is home to the Indianapolis Colts and the Indianapolis 500. This vibrant city is about so much more than just sports, though. The Indianapolis Cultural Trail weaves through six cultural districts, offering a direct route to quality entertainment, cuisine, art, and activities.

You may also like: 11 of the strangest theme parks in the world

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#40. Milwaukee

- Total score: 39.77

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #46

- Nightlife and parties rank: #38

- Costs rank: #95

Milwaukee is so synonymous with beer that its major league baseball team is the Brewers. Visitors and locals can expect a good time for this reason and many others, and when there’s no room left for beer, cheese, or any of Wisconsin’s other countless delicacies, the city offers a range of world-class museums and landmarks.

Canva

#39. Birmingham, Alabama

- Total score: 40.04

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #73

- Nightlife and parties rank: #32

- Costs rank: #61

Birmingham may be best known for its Civil Rights Movement sites, such as Sixteenth Street Baptist Church and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. But the city also surprises with the world’s largest private motorcycle collection at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum and the Alabama, a historic theater that still has its original Wurlitzer pipe organ.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#38. St. Petersburg, Florida

- Total score: 40.13

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #32

- Nightlife and parties rank: #50

- Costs rank: #89

While no trip to St. Petersburg is complete without a visit to the Dali Museum, what really makes this city stand out is its endless supply of water-based activities. Choose an adventure by water skiing, jet skiing, motorboating, snorkeling, parasailing, and so much more. The city is also a terrific destination for whale- and dolphin-watchers.

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#37. Jacksonville, Florida

- Total score: 40.15

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #37

- Nightlife and parties rank: #65

- Costs rank: #31

Majestic beaches and legendary golf courses abound in Jacksonville, Florida. Speaking of beaches, the public ones here span miles in either direction and never close. Be sure to visit the city’s historic Riverside and Avondale neighborhoods.

f11photo // Shutterstock

#36. Nashville

- Total score: 40.18

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #38

- Nightlife and parties rank: #31

- Costs rank: #130

Nashville remains a vibrant haven for aspiring musicians from all walks of life. You’ll also encounter a tomato-based art festival, a full-scale replica of the Greek Parthenon, quality food, and all-around great vibes. “Music City” is as fun now as it ever was.

You may also like: The hottest summer-travel destinations in the U.S.

Checubus // Shutterstock

#35. Minneapolis

- Total score: 40.19

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #27

- Nightlife and parties rank: #43

- Costs rank: #124

When not covered in snow, this Midwest metropolis offers a bevy of outdoor festivals and adventures. Regardless of the weather, no trip here is complete without a journey through the Chain of Lakes byway district. In nearby Bloomington, The Mall of America is the country’s biggest shopping mall and contains the largest indoor theme park in the U.S., Nickelodeon Universe.

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#34. Sacramento, California

- Total score: 40.88

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #34

- Nightlife and parties rank: #29

- Costs rank: #140

With origins dating back to the gold rush era, this California city blends classic heritage and contemporary style to perfection. In Old Sacramento, the past springs to life through vintage architecture and at the California State Railroad Museum. Head downtown for a strictly modern range of restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

Chris Curtis // Shutterstock

#33. Scottsdale, Arizona

- Total score: 41

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #36

- Nightlife and parties rank: #44

- Costs rank: #71

Like the nearby cities of Phoenix and Tempe, Scottsdale offers a balance of daytime activity and nighttime indulgence. Architecture enthusiasts and casual tourists make it a point to visit Taliesin West, the former winter home of Frank Lloyd Wright. Over in Old Town Scottsdale, every block reveals a bounty of good eats, great stores, and fun entertainment venues.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. Knoxville, Tennessee

- Total score: 41.03

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #41

- Nightlife and parties rank: #60

- Costs rank: #10

Near the Smoky Mountains in the Great Appalachian Valley, Knoxville offers history, nature, food, and culture. You can find glorious 360-degree views of the local surroundings, free of charge from the observation deck of the famous Sunsphere. Every April, the city hosts the Dogwood Arts Festival, which draws 40,000 to 50,000 visitors over the course of a three-day weekend.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#31. Dallas

- Total score: 41.6

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #42

- Nightlife and parties rank: #24

- Costs rank: #102

Given its diverse population and abundance of restaurants and shopping centers, this sprawling metroplex has it all. Dallas delivers several fun-filled food tours, incorporating local history.

You may also like: 27 best affordable all-inclusive resorts for couples on a budget

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. Phoenix

- Total score: 41.97

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #35

- Nightlife and parties rank: #35

- Costs rank: #79

Phoenix is bursting at the seams with adventure and possibility. Just beyond the city borders are an endless array of parks, springs, mountains, and rock formations. Embark on a hot-air balloon ride by day, then partake in a party bike pub crawl at night.

f11photo // Shutterstock

#29. Charleston, South Carolina

- Total score: 42.31

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #22

- Nightlife and parties rank: #56

- Costs rank: #85

This South Carolina port city may be chock full of history, but who needs history when there are so many terrific breweries and award-winning restaurants to choose from? Casual browsers and shopaholics alike will fall in love with Charleston City Market, where local vendors offer a range of artisanal goods. This is a city that gets more fun and popular with each passing year.

travelview // Shutterstock

#28. Reno, Nevada

- Total score: 42.8

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #51

- Nightlife and parties rank: #25

- Costs rank: #30

Reno is just 22 miles from some of the epic ski resorts of Lake Tahoe. There’s also plenty to do without skipping town. Visitors come from all over the world to check out the National Automobile Museum, where over 200 rare and vintage cars are on display.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. Tucson, Arizona

- Total score: 43.29

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #24

- Nightlife and parties rank: #48

- Costs rank: #29

Flanked by majestic mountain ranges and hot springs, Tucson is as beautiful as it is fun. There’s a variety of golf courses, resorts, parks, historic landmarks, museums, and outdoor adventures to choose from: the Arizona experience distilled to its very essence.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. Richmond

- Total score: 43.35

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #33

- Nightlife and parties rank: #27

- Costs rank: #86

History buffs will find plenty to enjoy in Virginia’s capital, where landmarks from both the American Revolution and the Civil War have been well-preserved. You’ll also find a variety of museums, art galleries, parks, restaurants, and bars. Kings Dominion amusement park is just 20 miles away.

You may also like: Epic slopes and snowy splendor: The most popular ski resorts in the US

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. San Antonio

- Total score: 44.12

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #30

- Nightlife and parties rank: #23

- Costs rank: #68

San Antonio certainly remembers The Alamo, but that’s just one among many reasons to visit this fine Texan city. Don’t miss the San Antonio River Walk, where indulgence and entertainment come in every conceivable form.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Pittsburgh

- Total score: 44.24

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #19

- Nightlife and parties rank: #36

- Costs rank: #74

Pittsburgh lies at the junction of three rivers and is an industrial city that continues to evolve. Try your luck at Rivers Casino or Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. If your visit is a family affair, Kennywood Amusement Park and Sandcastle Water Park are guaranteed to please.

photo.ua // Shutterstock

#23. Salt Lake City

- Total score: 44.25

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #21

- Nightlife and parties rank: #26

- Costs rank: #110

Despite several exclusive state laws regarding the purchase and consumption of alcohol, Salt Lake City has a respectable number of acclaimed breweries. Visitors also enjoy the local architecture and beautiful gardens. For unforgettable adventures outdoors, make the trip to Big Cottonwood Canyon or Utah Olympic Park.

cdrin // Shutterstock

#22. Seattle

- Total score: 44.9

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #13

- Nightlife and parties rank: #11

- Costs rank: #181

Washington’s hub on Puget Sound serves up some of the country’s best seafood, which you can famously see “in action” at Pike Place Market. The Mariners, Kraken, and Seahawks all call this vibrant city home, as do monolithic tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft.

f11photo // Shutterstock

#21. Philadelphia

- Total score: 45.35

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #25

- Nightlife and parties rank: #18

- Costs rank: #109

History doesn’t just survive in Philadelphia—it thrives. Besides a range of historical landmarks, the City of Brotherly Love features some of the country’s best restaurants, shopping districts, and sports teams. If you’ve never tried a Philly cheesesteak, now’s the time.

You may also like: Top 10 U.S. casinos ranked by visitor reviews

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. Los Angeles

- Total score: 47.01

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #12

- Nightlife and parties rank: #16

- Costs rank: #164

The options are limitless in Los Angeles, where entertainment is quite literally a way of life. Hit the beach in Santa Monica, head over to Universal Studios, stroll down Hollywood Boulevard, catch a sports game, watch a live taping of a television show, or reserve a seat at one of the country’s best bars and restaurants. It all goes down against a backdrop of downright dreamy weather.

Nate Hovee // Shutterstock

#19. Houston

- Total score: 47.28

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #29

- Nightlife and parties rank: #14

- Costs rank: #72

Looking to the stars and beyond, Houston is where the Johnson Space Center calls home. America’s fourth-largest city also includes its own Museum District, which receives millions of visits a year. Food enthusiasts will also find a formidable selection of award-winning restaurants.

pisaphotography // Shutterstock

#18. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

- Total score: 47.4

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #15

- Nightlife and parties rank: #15

- Costs rank: #150

Like so many of Florida’s coastal cities, Fort Lauderdale has beaches, rivers, nightclubs, parks, golf courses, and shopping districts. Known as the “Venice of America,” Fort Lauderdale also features an intricate network of canals. Quality seafood and tasty cocktails are easy to come by in these parts.

VIAVAL // Shutterstock

#17. Tampa, Florida

- Total score: 47.83

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #10

- Nightlife and parties rank: #30

- Costs rank: #96

It may not be Disney World, but Tampa’s Busch Gardens delivers equally thrilling escapism. For a different kind of fun, check out Ybor City just outside of the downtown area for delicious food, boutique shopping, and several popular nightclubs.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#16. San Diego

- Total score: 48.33

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #4

- Nightlife and parties rank: #21

- Costs rank: #168

Right on the Pacific coastline, sunny San Diego is a partygoer’s paradise. Alcohol flows liberally in the Gaslamp Quarter, which comprises virtually nothing but bars, restaurants, and music venues. Spread across Balboa Park’s 1200 acres are museums, gardens, art galleries, and one of the best zoos in the world.

You may also like: Beautiful photos of Christmas markets around the world

Lissandra Melo // Shutterstock

#15. Washington DC

- Total score: 48.67

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #11

- Nightlife and parties rank: #9

- Costs rank: #175

America’s capital offers a vital glimpse into the country’s past and present. Along with historic monuments and renowned museums, the city features world-class restaurants and all the nightlife one could ever need. It’s also home to several legendary music venues.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. St. Louis

- Total score: 48.78

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #23

- Nightlife and parties rank: #17

- Costs rank: #16

The Gateway Arch is worth a visit, but St. Louis’ nearby Soulard District is where the action is. Awash with old-school architecture and new-school vibes, the area is rich with restaurants, clubs, and music venues. St. Louis is also home to one of the country’s best zoos, as well as gardens, parks, stadiums, and plenty of other attractions.

Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#13. Portland, Oregon

- Total score: 48.86

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #17

- Nightlife and parties rank: #8

- Costs rank: #158

Spread across both sides of the Willamette River, Portland, Oregon, is the kind of place where the local barber shop has cold beer on tap, and there’s a new vegan bakery springing up on every block. On the outskirts of the city lies Forest Park, which features a myriad of trails and beautiful natural destinations.

welcomia // Shutterstock

#12. Denver

- Total score: 48.99

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #16

- Nightlife and parties rank: #13

- Costs rank: #125

Putting the “high” in Mile High City, Denver is where America’s recreational marijuana boom was born. The city is home to multiple sports teams, a popular zoo, an acclaimed art museum, and the distinguished Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Rocky Mountain National Park is just a 90-minute drive away.

Christian Hinkle // Shutterstock

#11. Cincinnati

- Total score: 49.22

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #14

- Nightlife and parties rank: #20

- Costs rank: #35

This river-adjacent city is home to the Bengals and the Reds. Findlay Market is packed with local purveyors, brewers, and artisans, and the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is a must-visit destination.

You may also like: Counties with the most boat launches

LaMiaFotografia // Shutterstock

#10. New York City

- Total score: 49.35

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #5

- Nightlife and parties rank: #10

- Costs rank: #182

It might cost an arm and a leg to take a bite out of The Big Apple these days, but after all these years, New York continues to offer some of the best museums, theaters, landmarks, stores, bars, and restaurants in the world. In the heart of the city is Central Park, where visitors can wander and sightsee for hours on end.

Izabela23 // Shutterstock

#9. Honolulu

- Total score: 49.98

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #2

- Nightlife and parties rank: #22

- Costs rank: #162

Waikiki is the heart of this Hawaiian city, where hotels, bars, clubs, resorts, restaurants, and beaches converge to delightful effects. Honolulu is a place where dream vacations are made. Hike a dormant volcano by day, and sip cocktails out of a coconut hours later.

Javen // Shutterstock

#8. Chicago

- Total score: 50.57

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #8

- Nightlife and parties rank: #12

- Costs rank: #144

The Windy City may live up to its name during the cold season, but it’s worth a visit any time of year. Staying indoors? Check out the Art Institute of Chicago or one of the city’s many acclaimed restaurants. When the sun finally comes out, take in Navy Pier, or take a long walk down Michigan Avenue, “The Magnificent Mile.”

Mike Holp // Shutterstock

#7. Austin, Texas

- Total score: 51.6

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #20

- Nightlife and parties rank: #7

- Costs rank: #87

The Texas state capital is also one of the hippest cities in the country. Every year, the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival rolls into town, bringing the latest in film, music, and tech. The rest of the year, Austin is well-known for its flourishing music scene, delicious food, and college life.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. New Orleans

- Total score: 52.49

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #18

- Nightlife and parties rank: #4

- Costs rank: #129

There are few festivals in the world more fun than Mardi Gras, celebrated each year in this popular city. The “Big Easy” delivers great food and thrilling live music no matter the time of year, or time of day for that matter. Famous areas like Bourbon Street and the French Quarter offer copious amounts of vivacious local flavor.

You may also like: 5 can’t-miss motorcycle road trips

lunamarina // Shutterstock

#5. San Francisco

- Total score: 53.35

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #6

- Nightlife and parties rank: #5

- Costs rank: #176

San Francisco is overflowing with geographic splendor and bustling activity. Visit a local landmark like Alcatraz or Fisherman’s Wharf before snagging a seat at one of the country’s best restaurants or bars. Don’t forget to hit up a record store or vintage clothing shop over in the historic Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

f11photo// Shutterstock

#4. Atlanta

- Total score: 55.73

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #9

- Nightlife and parties rank: #6

- Costs rank: #104

Atlanta is home to the NFL’s Falcons, MLB’s Braves, and the NBA’s Hawks. The city’s dining options are abundant and varied, and the club scene is tough to beat. Visit the Georgia Aquarium, often named among the best in the country.

s4svisuals // Shutterstock

#3. Miami

- Total score: 55.91

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #7

- Nightlife and parties rank: #2

- Costs rank: #165

Miami is filled to the brim with famous nightclubs, Art Déco architecture, delicious food, white sand beaches, luxurious hotels, and a discernible Cuban influence. Each year, Art Basel descends on the city, putting some of the country’s best contemporary art within reach.

VIAVAL // Shutterstock

#2. Orlando, Florida

- Total score: 62.42

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #3

- Nightlife and parties rank: #3

- Costs rank: #66

Two words describe why Orlando places so high on this list of fun cities — Disney World. True to its name, the world-famous theme park is home to an endless supply of attractions and rides. When you’re all done there, Universal Orlando Resort is more comprehensive and spectacular now than ever.

randy andy // Shutterstock

#1. Las Vegas

- Total score: 71.38

- Entertainment and recreation rank: #1

- Nightlife and parties rank: #1

- Costs rank: #78

Orlando may be a blast for the whole family, but Sin City is where adults can go to blow off steam. Whether that means dropping hard-earned cash at the nearest poker table, chilling poolside, dancing until dawn, eating at a world-class restaurant, or watching Cirque du Soleil acrobats fly is up to you.

Additional writing by Sheeka Sanahori. Story editing by Cu Fleshman. Copy editing by Lois Hince. Photo selection by Lacy Kerrick.

You may also like: Which major airlines offer the most seat space in economy?