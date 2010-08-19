This week Carol looks at Get Low, The Switch, Lottery Ticket, Nanny McPhee returns, Pirhana 3D, Hubble 3D and Vampires Suck.
Movie Minute with Carol Cling 08/20/10
August 19, 2010 - 8:47 am
This week Carol looks at Get Low, The Switch, Lottery Ticket, Nanny McPhee returns, Pirhana 3D, Hubble 3D and Vampires Suck.
See new home builder inventory in Las Vegas
HOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.
OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for sale
CLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career training
JOBS
Browse to see cars & trucks for sale from local dealers
AUTOS
You May Like