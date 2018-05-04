10 parties, events and specials for ‘Star Wars’ Day in Las Vegas

Here are some activites around Las Vegas for “Star Wars” day.

May the fourth be with you!

Celebrate “Star Wars” Day today with parties, tattoos and food specials across Las Vegas.

Battle Blast Laser Tag (8125 West Sahara Suite #200):

Celebrate everything “Star Wars” with May the 4th All You Can Play Laser Tag from 8pm-midnight for $20. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters. The event kicks off at 8 p.m.

Crown Electric Tattoo (911 E Charleston Blvd):

Receive certain pre-drawn tattoos for only $20. All piercings will be half-priced.

Denny’s (multiple locations):

A new menu inspired by “Solo” A Star Wars Story” includes Co-Reactor Pancakes with pop rocks, the Lightspeed Slam, the Two Moons Skillet, and a Blaster Fire Burger. This Friday, anyone who stops by Denny’s in Las Vegas dressed as a Star Wars character will receive a free milkshake topped with Cyrstal Crunch Rocks (the pop rocks found on Co-Reactor Pancakes).

Additionally, Denny’s is offering fans a chance to purchase exclusive Star Wars trading cards, proceeds of which will benefit No Kid Hungry and the fight against childhood hunger.

Little Shop of Magic (8665 W Flamingo Rd, Ste 2000):

Starting at 6 p.m., join a variety of “Star Wars” board games including “Star Wars: Armada” and “Star Wars: Legion.”

Millenium Fandom:

Cosplays, Droids and Lightsabers are all welcome, given that you’re over 21. The party starts at 7 p.m.

The Nerd (450 Fremont Street Suite 250):

The Nerd’s annual “Star Wars” celebration and cosplay contest starts at 10 p.m. Festivities promise themed drinks and surprise celebrity appearances.

Press Start Gaming Center (1550 E. Tropicana Ave Ste 7):

Press Start will host a Friday night “Lock In.” Starting at 8 p.m., Press Start will marathon “Star Wars” movies on a big-screen TV throughout the night. For $25, guests can play free games and arcades all night and enjoy pizza, snacks and sodas. The event is open to all ages but children under 18 must be picked up by a parent or guardian if leaving the lock-in before 6 a.m.

Rogue Toys (2115 S. Rainbow Blvd):

Rogue Toys will host its 3rd Annual Star Wars Day Party. The free event will have game stations, a bounce house, a Build-A-Saber station for kids and Star Wars Characters. The event starts at 5 p.m. and guests will receive free swag for attending.

The Void (3377 South Las Vegas Boulevard):

Celebrate May the 4th with the newest “Star Wars” attraction in Vegas. The Void’s VR experience “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire” is an immersive gaming experience. Purchase a ticket on May 4th and receive a free digital print of your mission.

The Whisky Attic (4780 W Harmon Ave Ste 12):

The May the Fourth be With Bourbon event is a Historical Bourbon Tasting that covers the early history of “America’s Native Spirit.” Because, as the Las Vegas Whisky Society asks, “What goes great with Bourbon? The greatest Sci-Fi Space Opera of All Time.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.