11 movies besides ‘Army of the Dead’ that destroyed Las Vegas

The Netflix spectacle isn’t even the first to imagine what the city would look like after a zombie plague.

Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) looks out at an irradiated Las Vegas in "Blade Runner 2049." (Stephen Vaughan/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and Gemini (Masiela Lusha) sail the Treasure Island pirate ship down a flooded Strip in a scene from "Sharknado: The 4th Awakens." (Tyler Golden/Syfy)

Frankie Muniz and Maggie Castle star in "Blast Vegas." (Syfy)

The Hoover Dam is destroyed in a scene from "San Andreas." (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Army of the Dead” isn’t the first movie to imagine a Las Vegas that’s been at least partially destroyed. Not even close. Here’s a look at several others:

— “Resident Evil: Extinction” (2007): Las Vegas is reclaimed by the desert after a zombie pandemic.

— “The Stand” (1994) and “The Stand” (2020): Following a different pandemic, the city is destroyed, in both versions, by a nuclear blast.

— “Blade Runner 2049” (2017): Las Vegas is an orange-hued wasteland following the detonation of a dirty bomb.

— “San Andreas” (2015): A colossal earthquake destroys the Hoover Dam, along with, presumably, everything in the path of the unleashed Lake Mead.

— “10.5: Apocalypse” (2006): Hoover Dam collapses in this miniseries, too, because of massive seismic shifts, and the Strip just sort of slowly sinks into the desert.

— “2012” (2009): A giant chasm opens in the middle of the Strip as megaresorts crumble into the abyss.

— “Godzilla” (2014): After rescuing his mate from a Yucca Mountain prison, some big praying mantis-looking thing leaves the Strip in shambles.

— “Mars Attacks” (1996): Flying saucers blow up the old Landmark casino in a sequence of events that inspired the 2019 Tim Burton exhibition at the Neon Museum.

— “Blast Vegas” (2013): College students on spring break steal a cursed Egyptian artifact, summoning a sandstorm that levels the Strip.

— “Sharknado: The 4th Awakens” (2016): A tornado blows through Shark World casino and its 25-story aquarium filled with sharks, sending the predators all over the Strip including, naturally, the Fountains at Bellagio.