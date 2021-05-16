81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Movies

11 movies that destroyed Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2021 - 7:31 am
 
Updated May 17, 2021 - 10:55 am
Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) looks out at an irradiated Las Vegas in "Blade Runner 2049." (Step ...
Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) looks out at an irradiated Las Vegas in "Blade Runner 2049." (Stephen Vaughan/Warner Bros. Pictures)
Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and Gemini (Masiela Lusha) sail the Treasure Island pirate ship down ...
Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and Gemini (Masiela Lusha) sail the Treasure Island pirate ship down a flooded Strip in a scene from "Sharknado: The 4th Awakens." (Tyler Golden/Syfy)
Frankie Muniz and Maggie Castle star in "Blast Vegas." (Syfy)
Frankie Muniz and Maggie Castle star in "Blast Vegas." (Syfy)
The Hoover Dam is destroyed in a scene from "San Andreas." (Warner Bros. Pictures)
The Hoover Dam is destroyed in a scene from "San Andreas." (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Army of the Dead” isn’t the first movie to imagine a Las Vegas that’s been at least partially destroyed. Not even close. Here’s a look at several others:

— “Resident Evil: Extinction” (2007)

Las Vegas is reclaimed by the desert after a zombie pandemic.

— “The Stand” (1994) and “The Stand” (2020)

Following a different pandemic, the city is destroyed, in both versions, by a nuclear blast.

— “Blade Runner 2049” (2017)

Las Vegas is an orange-hued wasteland following the detonation of a dirty bomb.

— “San Andreas” (2015)

A colossal earthquake destroys the Hoover Dam, along with, presumably, everything in the path of the unleashed Lake Mead.

— “10.5: Apocalypse” (2006)

Hoover Dam collapses in this miniseries, too, because of massive seismic shifts, and the Strip just sort of slowly sinks into the desert.

— “2012” (2009)

A giant chasm opens in the middle of the Strip as megaresorts crumble into the abyss.

— “Godzilla” (2014)

After rescuing his mate from a Yucca Mountain prison, some big praying mantis-looking thing leaves the Strip in shambles.

— “Mars Attacks” (1996)

Flying saucers blow up the old Landmark casino in a sequence of events that inspired the 2019 Tim Burton exhibition at the Neon Museum.

— “Blast Vegas” (2013)

College students on spring break steal a cursed Egyptian artifact, summoning a sandstorm that levels the Strip.

— “Sharknado: The 4th Awakens” (2016)

A tornado blows through Shark World casino and its 25-story aquarium filled with sharks, sending the predators all over the Strip including, naturally, the Fountains at Bellagio.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
2
Did offseason changes make Raiders offense more explosive?
Did offseason changes make Raiders offense more explosive?
3
John Lee confirms he’s running for governor as a Republican
John Lee confirms he’s running for governor as a Republican
4
Mr. Las Vegas still in the game, but several out in Caesars cuts
Mr. Las Vegas still in the game, but several out in Caesars cuts
5
Southwest Las Vegas sees about 0.25 inch of rain Sunday
Southwest Las Vegas sees about 0.25 inch of rain Sunday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Norman Lloyd poses before a 50th anniversary screening of the film "The Sound of Mu ...
Norman Lloyd, ‘St. Elsewhere’ star, dies at 106
By Lynn Elber and Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

He worked steadily as a TV actor and director in the early 1950s, but the political liberal found his career in jeopardy during the Hollywood blacklist period.