11 ways to celebrate ‘Barbie’ in style in Las Vegas

You didn’t think Las Vegas would let a big, sparkly movie like “Barbie” come and go without cashing in on its good-time vibes, did you?

Margot Robbie stars in "Barbie." (Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

La Neta Cocina y Lounge at Downtown Summerlin is hosting a Barbie-themed brunch. (La Neta Cocina y Lounge)

Side Piece Pizza has a limited-edition "BarbieQ" slice. (Side Piece Pizza)

Hiroba Sushi, 10720 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, has created a Barbie Roll. (Hiroba Sushi)

The Little Vegas Chapel has a new Barbie-inspired "Pink Dream" wedding package. (The Little Vegas Chapel)

The Come On Barbie, Let’s Get Coffee coffee flight is available at both Founders Coffee locations. (Founders Coffee)

“Barbie” is taking over Circa for the weekend. (Circa)

Here’s a roundup of “Barbie”-related special events around the valley:

— “Barbie” is taking over Circa for the weekend. Among the activations, the hotel tower is being illuminated in pink each night, Stadium Swim is honoring Barbie Land with its six pools, cabanas, daybeds and bottle service getting pink makeovers, and each of the property’s bars will serve pink specialty cocktails. The partnership lasts through Sunday.

— Side Piece Pizza in Red Rock Resort has a limited-edition “BarbieQ” slice topped with barbecue chicken, red onions and ranch drizzle. It’s $6 for customers with a Regal Red Rock movie ticket, $8 for everyone else. It’s available Thursday through Sunday.

— Hiroba Sushi, 10720 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, has created a Barbie Roll. It’s filled with cucumber, avocado and shrimp tempura, and topped with crab mix, crunch and a drizzle of spicy mayo and eel sauce. It’s $12.99.

— Founders Coffee, at 6410 S. Durango Drive and 3512 St. Rose Parkway, has created Come On Barbie, Let’s Get Coffee. The Barbie-inspired coffee flight is made up of Malibu Barbie, a strawberry coconut latte with pink coconut whip cream and MaliBLUE sprinkles; Disco Barbie, a raspberry butterfly Palmer with a disco sparkle rim and candy skewer; Baker Barbie, a pink frosted sugar cookie latte; and Tropical Ken Doll, an iced vanilla latte topped with banana cold foam and an edible flower. The flight costs $14.50 and is available through Sunday.

— La Neta Cocina y Lounge at Downtown Summerlin is hosting a Barbie-themed brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Among the $25 cocktails are “Barbiestyle,” made with La Marca prosecco, pink cocktail glitter and pink cotton candy; “Roses Are Pink,” made with La Marca rose, gin, fresh lemon, violet syrup and a pink rose-shaped ice cube; and “She-Roes,” made with tequila, fresh lime, prickly pear, gold flakes and ginger beer.

— Ada’s Food + Wine at Tivoli Village is hosting a Barbie Brunch featuring rosé, bubbles, pink cocktails and food specials. It starts at noon on July 30, and pink outfits or Barbie costumes are encouraged.

— The Ultimate Barbie Party is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at Millennium Fandom Bar, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Guests are encouraged to dress as Barbie or Ken or simply wear pink. Admission is free for the 21-and-over party.

— The Garden, 1017 S. First St., is going all out in celebration of all things Barbie. “Come On Barbie Let’s Go Party,” hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums Jade Jolie and Jaymes Mansfield, will have a custom Barbie box for photos, pink drink specials, including a free shot for anyone wearing pink, and drag shows starting at 10 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5. Special Barbie-themed editions of the Garden’s Bottomless Brunch are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday with Barbie-themed cocktails. Admission starts at $80.

— Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World is hosting a “Bubbles & Babes” party, sponsored by Moët & Chandon, at 9 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free, and guests are encouraged to dress in their finest pink attire.

— Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade is hosting a Barbie-inspired rave, with “all your favorite plastic pop star bops,” at 9 p.m. Aug. 5. Tickets start at $15, guests must be at least 18, and Barbie-themed outfits are encouraged.

— And, for couples who take the whole Barbie-Ken thing quite seriously, The Little Vegas Chapel has a new “Pink Dream” wedding package. The $599 deal includes a Barbie-inspired wedding officiant and music, a pink bouquet, boutonniere and carpet runner, and photos in the chapel’s pink Cadillacs.

