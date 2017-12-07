7 great gifts for your favorite movie buff

To buy presents for lovers of the silver screen, you don’t need a pot of gold — but it certainly wouldn’t hurt.

For the movie lover with sophisticated tastes, FilmStruck is the online streaming home of some of the world’s most important films, including the beloved Criterion Collection. (filmstruck.com/us/give)

(toysrus.com)

(walmart.com)

(filmstruck.com/us/give)

(amazon.com)

(amazon.com)

(amazon.com)

Willem Dafoe and Brooklynn Prince in "The Florida Project" (A24)

To buy presents for lovers of the silver screen, you don’t need a pot of gold — but it certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Star Wars suits

There are power suits, then there’s the darkest power in a galaxy far, far away suit, featuring a pattern of Darth Vader helmets. Once the work day’s done, there’s the R2-D2 party suit. Both come with jacket, pants and tie.

$119.99; thinkgeek.com

Iron Man suitcase

Fly like Iron Man — as long as you’re inside an airplane — with this hard-shell carry-on suitcase complete with a light up arc reactor in the center.

$134.95; shop.marvel.com

‘The Art of Mondo’

Lines for the Mondo booth at Comic-Con stretched for hours with fans hoping to buy some of the Austin, Texas-based company’s limited-edition, screen-printed reimaginings of classic movie posters. For the first time, reproductions of these gorgeous works of art have been collected in the 356-page, 5.8-pound book “The Art of Mondo.”

$50.69; amazon.com

FilmStruck

For the movie lover with sophisticated tastes, FilmStruck is the online streaming home of some of the world’s most important films, including the beloved Criterion Collection.

$99 yearly subscription (comes with a free Roku Express); filmstruck.com/us/give

A night at the Magic Castle Inn

Know a fan of “The Florida Project”? Gift him or her with a night at the Magic Castle Inn and Suites, the Kissimmee, Florida, budget motel where the acclaimed movie was set and filmed. (Willem Dafoe not included.)

Starting at $40.45; magiccastleinnsuiteskissmmee.us

Life-size Wonder Woman

For anyone who can’t get enough of Wonder Woman, here’s more than six feet of her. This life-size hand-painted figure, modeled on actress Gal Gadot, is made of foam rubber and latex. What you do with it is your business.

$1,299.99; toysrus.com

‘Christmas Story’ bunny suit

Your loved ones can stay warm while getting into the spirit to watch “A Christmas Story” by wearing this replica of Ralphie’s bunny suit.

$35; walmart.com