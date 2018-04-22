‘A Quiet Place’ wrests top box office spot away from ‘Rampage’

“A Quiet Place” and “Rampage” are fighting it out again for the top spot at the domestic box office this weekend and easily beating newcomers like Amy Schumer’s “I Feel Pretty” and “Super Troopers 2.”

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place." (Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP)

This image released by STX Films shows Aidy Bryant, from left, Busy Philipps, and Amy Schumer in a scene from "I Feel Pretty." (Mark Schafer/STX via AP)

This image released by STX Films shows Rory Scovel, left, and Amy Schumer in a scene from "I Feel Pretty." (Mark Schafer/STX via AP)

This image released by Warner Bros. shows Dwayne Johnson in a scene from "Rampage." (Warner Bros. via AP)

According to studio estimates Sunday, John Krasinski’s thriller, “A Quiet Place,” has sneaked back into first place in its third weekend in theaters with $22 million, while the Dwayne Johnson movie “Rampage” landed in second with $21 million.

The strong hold for both films left “I Feel Pretty” with a third place debut for STX with an estimated $16.2 million. The sequel to the cult comedy “Super Troopers” meanwhile cruised into fourth place with $14.7 million.

The Blumhouse horror “Truth or Dare” took fifth place with $7.9 million.