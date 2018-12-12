‘A Star Is Born’ leads Screen Actors Guild nominations with 4

Bradley Cooper’s romance revival “A Star Is Born” has led nominations for the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards with four nods including best ensemble.

Bradley Cooper with Lady Gaga in "A Star Is Born". (Warner Bros. Pictures)

NEW YORK — Bradley Cooper’s romance revival “A Star Is Born” has led nominations for the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards with four nods including best ensemble.

Nominations were announced Wednesday morning in West Hollywood, California, from the actors guild, one of the most predictive bellwethers of the Academy Awards. The other nominees for the group’s top award, best ensemble, were: “Black Panther,” ”Bohemian Rhapsody,” ”BlacKkKlansman” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

“The Favourite” failed to crack that category, but its three leads — Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone — were all nominated.

Emily Blunt scored two nominations herself: one for her lead performance in “Mary Poppins Returns” and one for her supporting role in “A Quiet Place.”

The SAG Awards will be held Jan. 27 and broadcast live by TNT and TBS.

A list of nominees follows:

Movies

Actor: Christian Bale, “Vice”; Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”; Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”; Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”; John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman.”

Actress: Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”; Glenn Close, “The Wife”; Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”; Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”; Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”; Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”; Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”; Sam Elliott Driver, “A Star Is Born”; Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Supporting actress: Amy Adams, “Vice”; Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”; Margot Robbie, “Mary, Queen of Scots”; Emma Stone, “The Favourite”; Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Cast: “A Star is Born,” ”Black Panther,” ”BlacKkKlansman,” ”Bohemian Rhapsody,” ”Crazy Rich Asians.”

___

Television

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”; Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”; Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”; Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear”; Bill Pullman, “The Sinner.”

Actress in a TV movie or miniseries: Amy Adams, “Sharp “Objects”; Patricia Arquette, “Escape From Dannemora”; Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”; Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”; Emma Stone, “Maniac.”

Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; John Krasinski, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul.”

Actress in a drama series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Robin Wright, “House of Cards.”

Actor in a comedy series: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Henry Winkler, “Barry.”

Actress in a comedy series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Alison Brie, “GLOW”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”; Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie.”

Ensemble in a drama series: “The Americans,” ”Better Call Saul,” ”The Handmaid’s Tale,” ”Ozark,” ”This Is Us.”

Ensemble in a comedy series: “Atlanta,” ”Barry,” ”GLOW,” ”The Kominsky Method,” ”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

___

Life achievement award: Alan Alda