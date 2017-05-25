ABC’s ‘Dirty Dancing’ fails to draw high ratings

According to Nielsen data, “Dirty Dancing” averaged a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers, airing from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Dirty Dancing/Facebook)

LOS ANGELES — ABC’s remake of the classic film “Dirty Dancing” failed to make a significant impact in the Wednesday ratings, coming in well below the season finale of “Survivor” in both key ratings measures.

According to Nielsen data, “Dirty Dancing” averaged a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers, airing from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. “Survivor,” airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., averaged a 1.9 and 8.6 million viewers on CBS, with the after-show at 10 p.m. pulling a 1.4 and 6.2 million viewers. Nevertheless, the remake drove ABC to its most watched Wednesday in nearly seven months, since November 2016 with the CMA Awards.

On Fox, the season finale of “Shots Fired” (0.9, 3.4 million) rose in both measures, as did the season finale of “Empire” (2.4, 6.9 million), which was also the highest-rated show of the night in the demo.

On NBC, the two-hour season finale of “Law & Order: SVU” (1.3, 6 million viewers) ticked up in both measures and delivered the show’s most watched episode since February.

For The CW, the season finale of “Arrow” (0.6, 1.7 million) rose in both measures. The season closer of “The 100” (0.3, 980,000) ticked up in total viewers.

CBS won the night with a 1.7 and 7.8 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 1.6, but fourth in viewers with 5.2 million. ABC was third in the demo with a 1.3, but came in second in viewers with 6.6 million. NBC finished fourth in the demo with a 1.1 and third in viewers with 5.3 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.3 million viewers.