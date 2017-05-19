Actor Hugh Jackman didn’t know wolverines were real

Hugh Jackman and a wolverine. (AP and Thinkstock)

NEW YORK — After playing Wolverine in nine movies, Hugh Jackman arguably knows more about the superhero than anyone. But that wasn’t always the case.

He recalls researching the animal when he first got the role and being somewhat mistaken about the character. For one thing, he had no idea that a wolverine is a real creature.

When he stared shooting 2000’s “X-Men,” director Bryan Singer noticed something wasn’t right with Jackman’s performance. Jackman explained he’s been studying wolves.

The actor was gently told he was to portray a wolverine, not a wolf. “I said, ‘Well, there’s no such thing as a wolverine,’” Jackman said. Singer responded: “‘Go to the zoo, dude.’”