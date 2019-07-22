106°F
Actor in original sci-fi classic ‘The Fly’ dies at 92

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. The Associated Press
July 22, 2019 - 3:54 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — David Hedison, who starred in the original sci-fi classic “The Fly” and appeared in two James Bond films, has died. He was 92.

He died Thursday in Los Angeles with his daughters at his side, a representative for the family, Jennifer Allen, said in an email Monday.

Hedison portrayed Capt. Lee Crane in the long-running sci-fi television series “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea” and Spencer Harrison on the daytime series “Another World.”

“Even in our deep sadness, we are comforted by the memory of our wonderful father,” his daughters Alexandra and Serena said in a statement. “He loved us all dearly and expressed that love every day. He was adored by so many, all of whom benefited from his warm and generous heart. Our dad brought joy and humor wherever he went and did so with great style.”

Hedison played scientist Andre Delambre who turned into an insect in the 1958 film “The Fly.” He played CIA agent Felix Leiter in Bond films “To Live and Let Die” and “License to Kill.”

The Providence, Rhode Island, native began his career under the name Al Hedison. In 1959, he took his middle name David after signing a contract with Twentieth Century Fox.

Hedison’s family said the actor entertained friends and family with a positive attitude and “wicked” sense of humor.

