Actor Miles Teller arrested for public intoxication in San Diego

LOS ANGELES — Miles Teller was arrested and charged with public intoxication on Sunday in San Diego, a spokesperson with the San Diego Police Department confirmed to Variety.

Teller was out with several other men shortly after midnight on Sunday when the group was approached by an officer. According to a spokesperson for the police department, the “Fantastic Four” star started “showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol,” including slurring his speech, and had trouble keeping his balance, coming close to falling on the street.

After it was determined that the 30-year-old actor was “unable to care for his own safety,” the spokesperson said, he was taken into custody. Teller was given the option of sobering up at a detox center, but was arrested and transferred to a local jail after he was apparently uncooperative with the detox center’s staff.

Teller has since been released. His rep has not yet responded to request for comment.

Teller was most recently seen in boxing drama “Bleed for This” and crime dramedy “War Dogs.” He has PTSD war movie “Thank You for Your Service,” also starring Amy Schumer and Haley Bennett, bowing later this year, in addition to Joseph Kosinski’s firefighter movie “Granite Mountain Hotshots.”