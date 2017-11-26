Actor Rance Howard, father of director Ron Howard, dies

Veteran Hollywood actor Rance Howard, the father of director Ron Howard, died Saturday. He was 89.

Rance Howard, a cast member in "Nebraska," and his wife Judy pose together at the 2013 AFI Fest premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, Nov. 11, 2013. Director Ron Howard says his actor father Rance Howard has died at age 89. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Ron Howard, right, his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard and his father, Rance Howard, attend the premiere of "When You Find Me," inspired by Canon's "Project Imagin8ion" contest, in New York, Nov. 15, 2011. Director Ron Howard says his actor father Rance Howard has died at age 89. (Charles Sykes/AP, File)

Actor Rance Howard flashes a fake pistol prop for the film "Appleseed," in which Howard is costarring, inside Union Bank on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Sept. 29, 2017. Director Ron Howard says his actor father Rance Howard has died at age 89. (Dana Gray/Caledonian-Record via AP, File)

Ron Howard, far right, director of the new film "Cinderella Man," poses with his wife Cheryl, second from right, and his parents, actor/director Rance Howard and actress Jean Speegle Howard, at the premiere of the film in the Universal City section of Los Angeles, May 23, 2005. Director Ron Howard says his actor father Rance Howard has died at age 89. (Chris Pizzello/AP, File)

Ron Howard announced his father’s death on Twitter Saturday afternoon. He praised his father for the ability to balance ambition with great personal integrity.

“A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history,” he wrote. “We love & miss U Dad.”

Rance Howard’s death also was confirmed by Michael Rosenberg, a spokesman for his son’s production company.

The elder Howard was the father of actor Clint Howard and grandfather of actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard.

Rance Howard had been married to the late Jean Speegle Howard. They met as teenagers doing a touring children’s production in Oklahoma of classic fairy tales like “Snow White” and “Cinderella.” They married on the tour dressed in their costumes, with the bride dressed as Snow White and groom as a huntsman.

The elder Howard’s acting career spanned several decades since the 1950s. He appeared in several of Ron Howard’s films, including “Apollo 13,” ”A Beautiful Mind,” ”Splash,” ”How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” ”Parenthood” and “Grand Theft Auto.”

Other film credits include “Chinatown” and the 2013 drama “Nebraska.” On television, he appeared on many series including “Seinfeld,” ”Murder, She Wrote,” ”NCIS: Los Angeles,” ”Grey’s Anatomy” and Ron Howard’s starring series, “Happy Days.”