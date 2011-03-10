Aliens attack in ‘Battle: Los Angeles’

5417908-0-4

The movie: “Battle: Los Angeles”

When: Opening Friday at local theaters

Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez, Bridget Moynahan, Ne-Yo

Director: Jonathan Liebesman

The story: Those pesky extraterrestrials! They just can’t stop invading our planet — this time, the City of Angels is their target, and it’s up to a platoon of U.S. Marines to stop them.

The buzz: Michelle Rodriguez is a veteran alien-fighter; remember her military maneuvers in “Avatar”? But her fellow cast members received expert training from Marines stationed at Southern California’s Camp Pendleton, some of whom also served as extras during production.