AMC, Brenden movie theaters close amid coronavirus scare

AMC and Brenden Theatres are the latest cinemas to close in Las Vegas in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regal Cinemas, the largest operator of movie theaters in the Las Vegas Valley, was the first to shutter its theaters Monday.

The moves mirror what theaters across China and many European cities had already done.

AMC closes for 6 weeks

AMC, which operates theaters at Town Square and Rainbow Promenade, is shutting down for at least six weeks.

Brenden Theatres, owned by Las Vegan Johnny Brenden, announced it will close its locations, including its multiplex at the Palms, by the end of business Tuesday.

“We are ever so disappointed for our moviegoing guests and for our employee teams that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups larger than 10 people make it impossible to open our theaters,” Adam Aron, CEO of AMC, the nation’s largest theater chain, said in a statement.

A Brenden Theatres statement said the company was looking forward to reopening “as soon as possible.”

Cinemark silent

While movie theater chains have been updating customers about new measures to address the pandemic, including limiting auditorium capacity and increased cleaning measures, Cinemark has been curiously silent.

The nation’s third-largest chain operates theaters at The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe Station, South Point and Suncoast as well as the Cinedome in Henderson under the Century banner.

