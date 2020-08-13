AMC reopening theaters with 15-cent movie tickets

The theaters in Town Square and Rainbow Promenade will reopen Aug. 20.

Christopher Lloyd, left, and Michael J. Fox star in "Back to the Future." (Universal)

AMC is reopening its theaters in Town Square and Rainbow Promenade by turning back the clock.

On Aug. 20, their first day back, all available tickets will be priced at 15 cents. That’s what admission cost in 1920 at the Kansas City, Missouri, theater that would grow into the nation’s largest cinema chain.

Among the movies being offered that day are “Back to the Future,” “Grease” and “Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back.”

To allow for social distancing, theater occupancy will be capped at 30 percent.

Maya Cinemas in North Las Vegas will reopen the following day.

The first group of Las Vegas theaters — The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe Station, South Point and Suncoast — will come back online Friday.

