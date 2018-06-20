AMC Theaters unveils subscription service to rival MoviePass

AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie theater chain, has unveiled a $20-a-month subscription service as a rival the flagging MoviePass.

AMC at Town Square in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 29, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. With MoviePass, Langdon said she's taking more chances on smaller releases instead of sticking with blockbusters and their sequels. (Darron Cummings/AP)

NEW YORK — AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie theater chain, has unveiled a $20-a-month subscription service as a rival the flagging MoviePass.

The theater chain on Wednesday unveiled a new service to its loyalty program, AMC Stubs, allowing subscribers to see up to three movies a week for a monthly fee of $19.95. That’s more expensive than the $9.99 monthly fee for MoviePass, but AMC’s plan gives access to premium format screenings like IMAX and 3-D.

AMC Theaters chief executive Adam Aron said their program is at a “sustainable price.” Since MoviePass slashed its prices, questions have mounted over its long-term viability.

MoviePass has attracted 3 million members, but the stock price of the service’s parent company, Helios and Matheson, has dropped from $38 a share to 44 cents a share.