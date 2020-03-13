AMC Theatres reducing seating capacity by half

The movie theater chain said Friday it would reduce its seating capacity down to 50 percent by capping ticket sales for each showtime starting Saturday.

Entrance to AMC Bay Street 16 theater is seen on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Emeryville, Calif. AMC Theatres will start trimming the number of guests at each of its theatres beginning Saturday until April 30. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

AMC Theatres will start trimming the number of guests at each of its theatres beginning Saturday until April 30.

The movie theater chain said Friday it would reduce its seating capacity down to 50 percent by capping ticket sales for each showtime in each of its theaters. For auditoriums that can seat more than 500 people, it will sell a maxium of 250 tickets.

The company has two theaters in Las Vegas including one at Town Square and Rainbow Promenade.

