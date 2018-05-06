‘Avengers: Infinity War’ passes $1.2B, has yet to open in China

In its second weekend in theaters, “Avengers: Infinity War” continues to dominate in North America.

This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP)

LOS ANGELES — In its second weekend in theaters, “Avengers: Infinity War” continues to dominate in North America.

The Walt Disney Co. says Sunday that the superhero film will gross an estimated $112.5 million over the weekend, becoming the second-highest grossing film in weekend two behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens’” $149.2 million.

Globally, “Avengers: Infinity War” has now grossed over $1.2 billion and become the first film ever to cross the $1 billion mark in 11 days of release, and it has yet to even open in China.

There was little new competition this weekend, but a few alternative options including the “Overboard” remake, which scored the highest-grossing opening weekend for Pantelion Films with $14.8 million from 1,623 theaters.

And “Tully,” starring Charlize Theron, launched on 1,353 screens with $3.2 million.