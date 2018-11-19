Best picture Oscars expected to fetch between $150K and $300K

Auction house Profiles in History announced Monday that an Oscar awarded to “Mutiny on the Bounty” in 1936 and another given to “Gentleman’s Agreement” in 1948 will go up for auction in Los Angeles starting Dec. 11.

This undated image provided by Profiles in History shows the best picture Academy Award for "Gentleman's Agreement." The Oscar the 1947 film starring Gregory Peck that took on anti-Semitism and won three Academy Awards is expected to fetch between $150,000 and $200,000. (Lou Bustamante/Profiles in History via AP)

LOS ANGELES — Two Academy Awards for best picture are going up for sale in a rare auction of Oscars.

The “Mutiny on the Bounty” best-picture statuette originally went to producer Irving Thalberg, a fundamental figure in the early days of Hollywood. It’s expected to go for between $200,000 and $300,000. The “Gentleman’s Agreement” trophy is expected to fetch between $150,000 and $200,000.

The auction featuring classic movie awards also includes Hans Dreier’s art-direction Oscar for 1950’s “Sunset Boulevard” and Gloria Swanson’s Golden Globe Award for best actress in a drama for the film.