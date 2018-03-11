’Black Panther’ edges out ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ and tops box office 4 weeks in

T’Challa still rules the box office four weeks in, even with the fresh competition from another Walt Disney Studios release.

This image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP)

Storm Reid, from left, Deric McCabe and Reese Witherspoon in a scene from "A Wrinkle In Time." (Atsushi Nishijima/Disney via AP)

LOS ANGELES — T’Challa still rules the box office four weeks in, even with the fresh competition from another Walt Disney Studios release.

“Black Panther” took the No. 1 spot at the North American box office with $41.1 million according to studio estimates Sunday, topping newcomer “A Wrinkle in Time” which placed second.

Disney estimates that Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of “A Wrinkle in Time” grossed $33.3 million over the weekend from 3,980 locations. The film, which cost around $103 million to produce, received mixed reviews from critics and audiences who gave it a B CinemaScore.

The new horror film “The Strangers: Prey At Night” took third place with $10.5 million. The Jennifer Lawrence thriller “Red Sparrow” landed in fourth with $8.2 million and the comedy “Game Night” placed fifth with $7.9 million.