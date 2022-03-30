77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Movies

Bruce Willis leaving acting due to brain condition

By Jake Coyle The Associated Press
March 30, 2022 - 2:00 pm
 
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. A brain disorder th ...
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. A brain disorder that leads to problems with speaking, reading and writing has sidelined Willis and drawn attention to aphasia, a little-known condition that has many possible causes. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family said Wednesday.

In a statement posted on Willis’ Instagram page, the 67-year-old actor’s family announced that Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that it is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” read the statement signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” they said. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

There are many potential causes of aphasia. It often occurs after a stroke or head injury, but can also develop gradually due to a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes degenerative damage, like Alzheimer’s disease. It’s treated primarily with speech therapy and learning non-verbal means of communication.

Willis’ family didn’t divulge what caused his aphasia. Representatives for the actor declined to comment.

The news about Willis, one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, immediately spread online as fans reacted. His four-decade career has amassed more than $5 billion in box office worldwide,

Willis had been working steadily and frequently. Renowned for films like “Die Hard,” “Pulp Fiction” and “The Sixth Sense,” Willis has in recent years churned out straight-to-video thrillers. Last year, he starred in a staggering eight films. Most came and went quietly, including titles like “Cosmic Sin,” “Out of Death” and “Deadlock.”

Most recently, Willis starred in February’s “Gasoline Alley” and “A Day to Die,” released in early March. Willis has already shot at least six more films due out in 2022 and 2023, including “Die Like Lovers,” “Corrective Measures” and “The Wrong Place.”

MOST READ
1
New arena, casino may be coming to Strip’s backyard
New arena, casino may be coming to Strip’s backyard
2
Officer shoots 2 juveniles after car strikes girl at Western High School
Officer shoots 2 juveniles after car strikes girl at Western High School
3
Hospitality workers file mass tort lawsuit against Station Casinos
Hospitality workers file mass tort lawsuit against Station Casinos
4
Las Vegas police say man swindled $500K in bitcoin from trader
Las Vegas police say man swindled $500K in bitcoin from trader
5
Golden Knights goaltender leaves practice with injury
Golden Knights goaltender leaves practice with injury
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Oscars: Will Smith smacks Chris Rock; ‘CODA’ wins best picture
By Jake Coyle The Associated Press

A 94th Academy Awards that steadily maintained a buoyant spirit was rocked by an unbelievable exchange after Will Smith took offense to a joke made by Chris Rock about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Sandra Oh in a scene from the final season of "Killing Eve," airing on BBC America and the AMC+ ...
‘Killing Eve’ star Sandra Oh on friendship, motherhood
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

Sandra Oh, who has played memorable TV characters on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Killing Eve,” stars in the new Pixar film, “Turning Red,” opening on March 11 on Disney +.